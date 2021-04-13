ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman of Smartcity Resort Plc Demola Aladekomo will speak at the upcoming national identity management forum being organized by the University of Lagos MBA 83-84 class.

The Nigerian computer Engineer is expected to speak on the socio-economic imperative of National Identity Management.

The event which comes up on Thursday will be moderated by Prof. Lere Baale, chief executive of Business School Netherlands (BSN) in Nigeria and director of National Economy Newspaper.

On his acceptance to participate, Aladekomo said an effective national identity management system is critical to the development of any economy, saying ‘‘It provides a universal identification infrastructure for a country because it enables access and means to confirm the identity of individuals residing in a country.’’

Referring to the study carried by the World Bank he further said the ability to prove one’s identity is a cornerstone of participation in modern life, yet over 1.5 billion people lack proof of legal identity.

‘’In most countries in Africa, like Nigeria, lack of strong foundational identity systems has often led to a proliferation of disconnected functional registers. Many are currently faced with the challenge of reverse-engineering civil registers and national IDs in order to improve efficiency and meet demand for identification services.

‘’At the centre of all this is human beings. It is expected the discourse will touch areas such as financial services, identity management, security, political stability and evolution, etc.’’