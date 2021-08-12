The crisis rocking the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) has reached a palpable height as the Hon Alabi Kolade-led faction of the association has defied a restraining court order.

Kolade is the self-acclaimed chairman of Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA) who is currently at loggerhead with the Interim Management Commission (IMC) of ALGON.

Basically, Bariga Local Government Area is not part of the 774 local government areas in the country.

The IMC led by Hon. Abdullahi Maje had secured the court order from the Federal High Court, Abuja. Upon resuming duties in the office, the IMC was harassed by the Kolade-led faction.

It was gathered that the court had issued the order when it learnt that Kolade, was elected as the national president of ALGON in error.

The Court Order was dated August 6 and issued by Justice H. Mu’azu, with Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CV/C3/378/2021.

“An order of Interim Injunction is granted, retraining the 1st Defendant or any other agencies or organ of Federal Government of Nigeria from in any way whatsoever arresting, harassing, intimidating or violating the rights of the plaintiffs, agents, employees and subordinates,” part of the order read.

Also, upon receiving the court order, Hajiya Binta Bello, the acclaimed Secretary General of the association, and the DSS operatives who were sent to carry out another round of arrest distanced selves from the situation.