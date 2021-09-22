The fourth Abuja Literary and Arts Festival [ALitFest21] hosted by the Abuja Literary Society [ALS] will hold multiple workshops and a bootcamp to empower participants with skills and know-how that would lead to improved writing quality, networking, publishing, earning and overall capacity building.

The event is slated between September 25 to October 2, 2021. Interested participants are expected to send two samples of work to submissions@alitfest.com with the festival hashtag and preferred workshop as the subject of the mail. Other requirements can be found on alitfest.com.

The workshop will hold virtually for selected participants while the bootcamp and poetry grand slam where participants will win a total of N700,000 in award and grants will take place physically in Abuja.

The Grand Slam prizes are sponsored by Hamu Legal.

Participants in the Intensive Bootcamp for creatives which will cover legal issues, leveraging digital media, fundraising, storytelling, pitch competition can win a total grant of N350,000 and it will hold on October 1. It is being organised with the support of Omaplex Law Firm.

The Festival Director, Teniola Tayo said the workshops were designed to help strengthen creatives.

She said, “We’ve lined up these workshops in line with our theme for this year ‘Making Art Work’. This is because we’re really passionate about helping creatives earn more from artistic pursuits. We’re grateful to our partners for making this possible.”

The workshops

The writing workshop tagged “Writing for a living” which will be facilitated by writers Odafe Atogun and Alithnayn will hold on September 27, for four hours.

On the 28, renowned poet and founder of Simply Poetry, Dike Chukwumerije will facilitate the Poetry Workshop tagged “Staging Poetry”

On 29, Writer and Story Developer, Aishat Abiri will hold the screenwriting workshop and on the 30th Visual Artist Mayowa Alabi will hold a 2-hour creative workshop titled “How to become an NFT artist and make money”. Illustrator, Mylo Freeman, will also be taking an illustration workshop.

All the workshops will start from 11am.

Teni who called on interested persons to apply, noted “They should send two writing samples to submissions@alitfest.com with subject ALITFEST21 Poetry Workshop or ALITFEST21 Screenwriting workshop and so on”.

The ALITFEST is an annual celebration of the arts and literature from across the country and continent, since its inception the festival has explored insightful themes; In 2018 “Nigeria to the World”, 2019 “Arts and Social Consciousness”; 2020 “The Art of Empathy” and 2021 is “Making Art Work”