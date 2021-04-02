BY ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

A group called ‘Society Watch’ has said that the altercation involving the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) chairman, Justice Danladi Umar, and a private security guard at an Abuja Plaza might be a manifestation of public frustration arising from societal disappointments.

In a statement in Abuja on Friday, the convener of the group, Chief Desmond Ebireri, who was coincidentally at the scene of the incident earlier in the week, explained that Justice Umar least expected the mob action arising from the altercation that eventually led to an assault on him.

Ebireri also said he was shocked at the reactions trailing the fracas in the media, which suggested the CCT chairman was guilty with some commentators trying to take him to the ‘golgotha’.

The statement noted that the group would have been silent, but for what it called “naked lies and falsehood” being pushed into the cyberspace and on some national media platforms, it became imperative for it to raise to Justice Umar’s defense.

He alleged that the scenario was biasly painted as if being a Judge in the Temple of Justice or holding any public office in Nigeria was synonymous with being an enemy of the commoners.

“It’s appalling, the rate at which some elements and the highly privileged persons passed comments of bias against an issue they know nothing or little about.

“I was close to the contentious car lot where the CCT Chairman, whom I got to know in the course of the misunderstanding. So, I am a living witness to how rude the guard became when Danladi Umar was not convinced not to pack on the lot.

“What started as a misunderstanding snowballed into a mob action due to the guards’ shouting march which lacked courtesy.

“This is without prejudice to what the outcome will be and without holding brief for anyone, Justice Umar, and like any other elderly person, he is old enough to be respected, not to talk of pouncing on him which he sustained a deep cut on one of his fingers.

“Obviously, it took the policemen who rescued and whisked him away from the mob, otherwise the casualty would have been better imagined than said which could be witnessed in the smashing of his car,” Ebireri narrated.

Society Watch further lamented the ethnic dimension to the imbroglio by some people it described as “ethnic irredentists”, wondering why those who held public offices in the past and who should be elder statesmen were those stoking embers of discord instead mending fences.

“Danladi Umar breaks no law for going to a public place without Police orderlies as a highly privileged person. For sure, it’s one reason that the security guard undermined him, before the mob finished what he started.

“For a man of Umar’s standing to visit a public place like Banex Plaza and areas that are hustlers-dominated, without his Police attaches speaks of humility, though very risky as times have changed.

“We know that because of his position, he might have not being disposed to explaining the incident, but it is important to draw attention of those who want to use the incident to be become ‘celebrated critics, to how the gate was locked to prevent him from exiting, thus made it possible for attackers to further broke the back screen of his car,” Ebereri added.