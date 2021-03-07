ADVERTISEMENT

By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

The stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edu local government area of Kwara State have decried the alleged transfer from Lafiagi to Ilorin the suit they filed against certain individuals who allegedly attacked some of them during the party’s membership registration and revalidation exercise in the area.

The spokesman of the APC stakeholders in the area, Alh Manzuma Mamman, said that the transfer of the case, allegedly by the state government was suspicious.

LEADERSHIP recalls that there was violent attack at the APC stakeholders meeting in Lafiagi on February 8, 2021.

The state government and the APC chairman in the state, Alh Abdullahi Samari had issued statements condemning the attacks on party members in Lafiagi.

Mamman, who said that there was no request by the complainants for any government intervention, added that counsel engaged for the case was in court in Lafiagi when the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) ordered the transfer of the case from Lafiagi to Ilorin.

“On arrival at the Area Court, Lafiagi, on the appointed day, the Registrar of the court informed the complainants and counsel that the court was not sitting as our case file had been transferred since February 17, 2021 to Ilorin on the order of the Kwara State Director of Area Courts.

“When we inquired about the rationale behind the transfer of the case file, the Registrar informed us that at about 8:00 am of the same day, the court received a copy of a letter dated February 17, 2021 written by the Kwara State Ministry of Justice and addressed to the Director of Area Courts on their intention to take over the prosecution of the case for “ease of trial”.

The stakeholders who said that the transfer of the case file was illegal and politically motivated, added that the case was personally instituted by private individuals who were affected directly by the alleged criminal attacks.