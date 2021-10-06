An Abuja Margistrate Court has summoned Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of a former minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, on the allegations bordering falsification of court documents and presenting fake affidavit.

Chikwendu is also accused of criminal conspiracy, forgery, giving false evidence, concealment, attempting to pervert the course of justice by hiding a suspect in her house and defamation of character, in her attempt to malign the person of the former Aviation minister.

The presiding magistrate, Elizabeth Woni, made the order during the arraignment of Emmanuel Anakam who is one of the six defendants in the suit.

Precious Chikwendu and four others were also arraigned in absentia by the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, on alleged falsification of court documents and conspiracy against the person of the former aviation minister.

Anakan had, in connivance with the other suspects, deposed to an affidavit stating that the former minister was engaged in domestic violence against his domestic staff, allegation which was publicised by some national dailies.

Based on the allegation, the FCT Police Command arrested Anakan while five others including the estranged wife of Fani-Kayode and her sister, Prisca Chikwendu, are still at large.

When the First Information Report (FIR) was read to the defendant, Anakan, he responded in the negative that the police report was not true.

When the prosecution counsel, Barrister John Ijagbemi, applied to the court, praying it to issue a summons on the five other suspects because prosecution has tried all it can but they have been evasive, the court graciously granted the request and issued a summons on others to appear and defend themselves on the next adjourned date.

However, counsel to Anakan, Barrister Emmanuel Okewu, made an oral application seeking the bail of his client but the prosecution counsel objected vehemently citing fears that the suspect may jump bail.

Okewu opposed the objection by reminding the prosecution counsel that the alleged offences were all bailable.

Ruling on the application, his Worship Elizabeth Woni granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N1.5m with two sureties in like sum.

The court said the sureties must be residents within the FCT and shall be reasonable persons. That they must bring proof of payment of utility bills.

The Magistrate said they shall bring proof of gainful employment and shall fill bail and bond forms.

The matter was adjourned to November 5, 2021 for hearing.