A Magistrate Court in Yaba area of Lagos State presided over by Magistrate P. Nwaka has directed that full medical attention should be accorded Nollywood actor, Omiyinka Olanrewaju, aka Baba Ijesha, currently facing trial for alleged molestation of a minor.

The Magistrate, however, declined the fresh bail application on the ground that the Lagos State Ministry of Justice has filed charges before a High Court.

The suspect appeared in blue top and clutching a motivational book titled ‘How To Thrive In A Perilious Time.’

Earlier, the accused was granted bail, but was unable to perfect the conditions as getting a Level 16 civil servant proved to be a huge task for him.

Earlier, when Magistrate noticed that Baba Ijesa was not feeling fine medically, he directed that he be given a chair to sit in the dock during the proceedings.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Nollywood actor is facing trial over charges bothering on rape, sexual assault and abuse of a minor and he was brought into the premises of the Magistrate Court around 12pm on Wednesday.

He pleaded not guilty when the charges were read out to him.

He was charged with indecent treatment of a child, defilement of a child, sexual assault by penetration, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault – which contravenes Sections 135, 137, 261, 202, 262 and 263 of the Lagos State Criminal Law 2015.

The Prosecutor, S.A Adebesin, informed the court that an information had been filed before the High Court.

Responding, Baba Ijesha’s lawyer, Kayode Olabiran, made a fresh application for bail for the suspect.

It would be recalled that the defendant was earlier granted bail on May 17 in a Special Court session arranged during the strike by the Judiciary Workers Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

He was directed to produce two sureties, one being a relative and another, a level 16 officer of the Lagos state civil service, and a bail bond in the sum of N500,000.

But he was unable to meet the bail conditions at the time of filing this report.

The matter has been adjourned to July 13, 2021 for mention.