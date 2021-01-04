A Wuse Zone II Magistrates’ Court, Abuja on Monday, ordered that Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters and four others be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre pending hearing of their bail application.

Chief Magistrate Marble Segun- Bello made the remand order shortly after the defendants were arraigned before her for allegedly embarking on a protest over 2021 crossover celebration.

The Federal Government arraigned Sowore and the others on three-count charges of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and attempting to incite others.

Sowore and the others were arrested by the Special Weapons Tactical Team in Abuja while protesting on New Year’s eve.

According to the prosecution, the defendants were seen carrying placards calling for a violent revolution.

They all pleaded not guilty to the three count charges.

Following their not guilty plea, prosecuting counsel prayed the court for their remand at the Kuje Correctional Center as investigations into the charges were ongoing.

However, the defendants’ counsel, Mr Marshal Abubakar, attempted to make an oral application for their bail, urging the court to grant them bail on self recognizance.

Segun- Bello, however, ordered that the defendants file a formal bail application and adjourned the matter until Jan. 5 to hear the bail application.

She ordered that the defendants be remanded in Kuje Correctional Center pending the determination of their bail applications. (NAN)