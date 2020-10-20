BY ANKELI EMMANUEL,Sokoto

The Magistrate Court sitting in Sokoto yesterday remanded, Amimu Hayatu

Tafida, (Baffa) the son of governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s Special

Adviser on Social Investments over alleged rape, recording and

circulation of same to the wider world for yet another 2 weeks.

Baffa was earlier remanded by the presiding Magistrate, Shu’aibu Ahmad

for two weeks which elapsed yesterday.

When the case came up for mentioning yesterday, the police prosecutor,

ASP Samuel Sule requested for an adjournment to 4/11/2020 to enable the

police conclude its investigation.

The presiding Magistrate granted the appeal of ASP Samuel as lawyers

of the defence counsel did not object.

The 3 other accused persons in the case we’re equally granted bail

till 4/11/2020 when the case will be coming up for further

mentioning.

Recall that, Baffa was alleged to have committed the offence sometimes

in 2017 but released the video three years after when the survivor’s

dowry had been paid and time fixed for her marriage.

The purported circulation of her nude video according to the family of

the lady led to the calling off of her marriage.

In his suit, the prosecutor, ASP Sule charged the Special Adviser’s

son, alongside his friends with an act of gross indecency, abetment,

sale of obscene book and printing or engraving matter known to be

defamatory contrary to sections, 60(2), 377, 262, 48, 171, 173 and 379

of the Sokoto State Penal Code, 2019.