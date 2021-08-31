Chairman of the Bayelsa Queens Football Club, Pastor Robin Apreala, has denied alleged wrongdoing in the sale of two players to foreign clubs without declaring profit to the state government.

There were allegations at the weekend that the club chairman, Apreala, allegedly sidelined board members and single handedly sold some players to foreign clubs.

LEADERSHIP Sports gathered that the chairman, alongside the technical adviser, Moses Aduku and another member of the technical crew, unilaterally sold the players to clubs in Sweden and Israel without any form of paper works and documentation.

ADVERTISEMENT

But in his response to the allegation, Apreala described the claims against him as malicious and baseless, insisting that the sale of the two players were done with the knowledge of the club’s board members.

Pastor Apreala said it is just a figment of the imaginations of those carrying fake news and that they don’t mean well for Bayelsa Queens Football Club and the state.

According to him, the players reportedly sold to foreign clubs were free players who came from their respective clubs in Europe and had their clearance which stipulated that they were free to leave the club whenever they had offers outside the country.

He said he still had to encourage the club of Peace Efih, Hapeol Ben Sheva of Israel to assist Bayelsa Queens with balls worth N200,000.

On the issue of the N450,000 gift given to the team by the Bayelsa State First Lady, Apreala stated that the Board agreed to add N200,000 to the bonus promised to the girls ahead of the Aiteo Cup final, while the remaining N250,000 was shared amongst the board members.

“I’m running an open door policy and transparent in my dealings with the board members. There is no rancor in the board as we are all working in harmony for the betterment of the club.”

He called on those peddling the fake news to stop forthwith and urged the public to discountenance the story.