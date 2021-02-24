By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and WeGo, an organisation that promotes smart cities and digital inclusion in governance, has on Wednesday set up a regional office in Abuja at AMAC Secretariat to improve digital inclusion and promote digital economic opportunities for city residents especially among the youths and women.

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, Hon Abdullahi Adamu Candido said during the inauguration that this is the first Africa regional office which is to increase opportunities for Pertinent among these is my earnest desire that the establishment of the Regional office would energise further the AMAC quest to attaining the status of prime smart and sustainable city in Nigeria with our e-governance system already in operational in this local Council.

Candido said, “The Abuja WEGO Regional Office would build on existing and new partnerships within and beyond Africa to knowledge gathering and sharing among local governments and their collaborators. It is our hope that the regional office would enhance the quality service provided by local governments in Africa, improve digital inclusion and promote digital economic opportunities for city residents especially among the youths and women.

“Abuja Municipal Area Council as a Local Representative Establishment is located in the heart of Nigeria’s Federal Capital City, one of the very few planned Cities in the World with the growing complex demand of Urban Housing, Food Security, Public Safety Transportation, pollution, public education, crime etc, that are so critical to the achievement of the sustainable Development Goals (SDGS)”

“As the WEGO’s Africa Regional office representative of the City of Abuja, I am particularly excited to host the Operational Office of the Region and to congratulate Africa for the recognition of its Regional Office establishment as key part of the WEGO body.”

In his welcome address, Mr Kyongyul Lee, WeGO Secretary General, appreciated the area council for accommodating its regional office.

“Our vision is to create smart cities for all humanities, we want our Abuja office to lead an establishment of what is called Africa smart cities network, which is an association of like-minded citizens network.”