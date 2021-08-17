Nigerian activist and UN-SDG Ambassador, (Dr) Hussaini H. Coomassie has lend his voice to the current development happening within and outside Nigeria.

Coomassie who spoke with our correspondent from Lusaka – Zambia, where he’s currently on UN mission as an International Observer, in the country’s ongoing Presidential election gives his view about the recent happenings that has put the world into jeopardy.

Though, he commended the President Mohammadu Buhari’s led administration for manning up and signing the much talked about Petroleum Industry Bill into law, he explained that much still needed to be done to take Nigerians away from shackles of poverty.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his words: ” May I start by clarifying the term Democracy, vis a vis, the new PIB, the agitation of IPOB/ESN, the Oduduwa nation and Buhari’s disposition towards the development of Democracy in Nigeria. First and foremost Democracy is not a universal brand and will never be. Secondly, leadership is not a talent for the majority neither the gift to identify, and elect a good leader insured with the majority.

“Thirdly, leadership comes from God and not the decision of the majority. The leaders chosen by God acts in the likeness of God.

“Furthermore, we are currently practicing an imposed democracy that is not immune to the flaws of the same systems that you’re accusing of being subjugate and authoritarian.

“Recall that Nigerians have repeatedly accused Buhari of being a dictator, but repeatedly, Mr. President have proven to be the best in terms of non interference with the mechanism of the state.

“Yes Buhari is still a work in progress, from the general view point of a military general highly perceived as a dictator, to a democratic leader, who never Interferes with activities of the judiciary, who never inhibit the legislation to favour his own selfish angrandisement,”he pointed out.

Speaking further, the Peace and Humanitarian advocate commended PMB for adding integrity to the name Nigeria, and even though some still believe corruption is rife and more institutionalized, the sooner he (Buhari) finds out one is compromised, the sooner he cuts that person off and disassociates.

“Hence till date no soul in the country of over 200 million people can accuse Buhari of diverting public funds in the past or today.

“We have in our midst separatists from every quarters, we have evil plotters in the guise of politicians, we even have fake men of God, pastors, prophets as well as Sheikhs/Malams, whose aim is to ridicule and undermine the President’s unblemished antecedent, yet he always comes out as clean as a whistle and he never allows them distract him.

“We have people on the panacea of evil, on the ranks of Satan, foreign countries sponsoring bile agendas, yet our President perseveres and push for the greater good of Nigerians even though most now see him as the problem not the solution.

“In the search of an eldalrado, people are ready to jump into bed with even the devil, the so called world powers are refusing to sell weapons to Federal Government of Nigeria because of their selfish interests, instead they sell weapons illegally through the backdoor to Boko-Haram, IPOB/ESN, Oduduwa Nation agitators, to the bandits and undercover militia herders, paid to tarnish the tribe of the president by coining the word ‘Fulani’ to mean ‘killer’ just to spite the president.

“Democracy is today pushed down the throat of nations who otherwise flourish for decades without a whiff of it…What’s the difference? For example, the cultures and the value system in Africa is akin to communism than capitalism, but people who imposed democracy believe the only way to be civil is by adopting democracy. We have democracy and capitalism forced on us so we pretend to practice capitalism but our actions or deeds manifests communism,” he suggested.

Speaking further, Amb. Coomassie gives insight on the recent overthrow by the Taliban in Afghanistan while proffering ways to curb insurgency.

“Nigeria is predominantly an Islamic and Christian society, yet I challenge you to please show me the leaders chosen by God in the Quran or Bible that were chosen by the majority. God that create different kinds of people endowed each of them with different gifts, value systems and so on. The peculiarities means humanity can’t operate the same system of government.

“The Taliban’s have taking over Afghanistan, the poachers who had spent years benefiting on the calamity they imposed on the poor masses of Afghanistan were seen running out with their tails between their legs, sending jets to evacuate their Nationals.

“Today Afghanistan is akin to the dead person, who is escorted to his grave, buried and left to be devoured by termites… this is not the first time; Libya suffered a similar faith, Iraq, Iran too, among others. No foreigner will ever love us more than we love ourselves. The same man you portray as your problem just signed the PIB bill into law.

“Who is the major beneficiary of this Bill? Is it the Hausa/Fulani Nation, the Yoruba nation or the Igbo nation? You call for restructuring, he hands one to you on a platter. Those who have eyes will see it, but those blinded by evil agendas will still find fault in it.

“The problem of Nigeria is not Buhari, for as a human being, he may fail to solve the problem or even be able to identify it. The problem of Nigeria is the Nigerian mentality, I have it, you have it and the next person has it too.

“Another lesson learned in one word: ‘Afghanistan’, there’s an old Hausa adage that goes thus; “Idan Kaga Gemun Dan Uwanka Ya Kama Da Wuta, Shafa Ma Naka Ruwa” meaning ” If You See Your Brother’s Beards On Fire, Rub Water On Yours.” And I think it’s same as the English proverb ” A Stitch In Time Saves Nine,” he concluded.