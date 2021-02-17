ADVERTISEMENT

By Haruna Mohammed, Bauchi

Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Germany, has renewed his All Progressives Congress, APC membership registration at Udobo ward of Gamawa Local government of Bauchi State.

Ambassador Tuggar in a press statement on Tuesday expressed delight at revalidating his membership with the APC.

Ambassador Tuggar said that the APC is the single political party in Nigeria that can guarantees good and secure future for the present generations of Nigerians.

“The APC membership drive will not only strengthen its base at the ward level, it will localise and strategically mobilise more support and goodwill for the party not only in Bauchi State but across the entire country,” he said.

He recalled that since 2013 when APC was founded, the party remained resolute to the provision of basic life supporting amenities to Nigerians regardless of geographical or tribal leanings.

“Despite global challenges, worsened by the Coronavirus pandemic and dwindling government earnings, the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to record giant strides in the areas of infrastructural development.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has recorded milestones in the provision of infrastructures that have been unprecedented in our recent history, the completion of the Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan rail line, the second Niger bridge, amongst several others,” the statement read in part.

The Ambassador reaffirmed that the current 283km rail line project linking Mota-Engil to Kano and through to Maradi in Niger Republic has the potential to boost commercial and agricultural activities in the country thereby making Nigeria an exporting hub in Sub-Saharan Africa.