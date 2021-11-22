The managing director and chief executive officer of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Mr Ahmed Kuru, at the weekend won the maiden edition of the New Telegraph Newspapers “Public Integrity Award 2021.”

The organisers said the AMCON Boss was selected from a large poll of public servants that are heading different Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the government across Nigeria because of his commitment, dedication, uprightness, and patriotic zeal that he has gone about the recovery drive from AMCON obligors who owe Nigeria a current outstanding debt of over N4.4trillion.

New Telegraph Newspapers said it honoured Kuru and some other notable Nigerians in keeping with its commitment to rewarding individuals and businesses in Nigeria that have distinguished themselves by their remarkable contributions to the development of the country in both the public and private spaces in Nigeria.

The management of New Telegraph led by Ayodele Aminu said it decided to organise the annual awards in the firm belief that such reward system has the twin effect of galvanizing and inspiring awardees towards greater excellence, while also helping to incentivize others to aspire to such distinction.

The awards which, was received on behalf of the AMCON MD/CEO by Jude Nwauzor, Head, Corporate Communications Department of the Corporation held at the weekend at the Balmoral Event Center, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

Top of the list of winners are the governor of the Central Bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, Lagos state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Abia state governor, Mr. Okezie Ikpeazu, and the Borno state governor, Prof Babagana Zulum.

The rest include Mr. Samuel Ortom Benue state governor; Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; governor of Ekiti state and chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi, and the Kogi state governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello, and a host of others.