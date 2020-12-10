BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Senate, on Thursday, begun the process of confirming Mr. Ahmed Kuru as Managing Director of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) with the referral of his nomination to its Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions for screening.

Also, the nominations of Ebelechukwu Uneze; and Aminu Ismail as Executive Directors of AMCON were referred to the Senate Committee at plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

In a similar development, the nominations of Bello Hassan as Managing Director; and Mustapha Muhammed Ibrahim as Executive Director of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) were also referred to the Committee for further legislative work.

LEADERSHIP recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter dated December 7, 2020, requested the Senate to confirm the appointments of the nominees.

According to the President, both requests were made in accordance with Section 10(1) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Act, 2010; and in compliance with Sections 5(4) and 8(3) of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation Act, 2010.

The Committee chaired by Senator Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna Central) is expected to screen the nominees report back to the House in two weeks.