By Tarkaa David with Agency report

The Pentagon has disclosed that the elite Seal Team 6 have rescued an American held hostage in the northern part of Nigeria.

The American citizen identified as Philip Walton was abducted in Niger and taken across the border to Nigeria, where US forces freed him without suffering any casualties, the official said.

“The United States is committed to the safe return of all US citizens taken captive,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a separate statement.

“We delivered on that commitment late last night in Nigeria, where some of our bravest and most skilled warriors rescued a US citizen,” he added.

The Pentagon said “The hostage was identified in Niger as Philip Walton. He is now safe and in the care of the US State Department.”

For his own part, President Donald Trump hailed the rescue operation. “Big win for our very elite U.S. Special Forces today. Details to follow!,” he tweeted. (AFP)

Top military sources said the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) played a significant role in the rescue of Philip Walton, who was rescued by elite Navy SEAL Team 6, during a daring raid in Northern Nigeria.

Though there is no official statement from the Armed Forces of Nigeria a senior military officer who spoke under the condition of anonymity, explained that the rescue operation was carried out in collaboration with MNJTF which is a combined multinational formation, comprising units, mostly military, from the Republic of Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria.

The Multinational Joint Task Force with its headquarters in N’Djamena was mandated to bring an end to the Boko Haram insurgency.