Northern presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) visited and held a closed-door meeting with Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike at Government House, Port Harcourt yesterday.

Wike’s guests were Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed; his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; former Senate President Bukola Saraki and the former managing director of FSB International Bank, Dr Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

The four aspirants had been going around the country to canvass for a consensus candidate among them to emerge the presidential candidate of the party.

Their visit to Wike yesterday was more significant coming after the zoning committee of the party reportedly recommended that the party’s presidential ticket should be thrown open to general contest, a position that has caused a backlash from Southern PDP members who had demanded that the ticket be zone to their region.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Wike said their focus was to ensure unity in the party and to develop a formidable strategy that will enable the PDP coast to victory in the 2023 presidential election.

He said: “Our interest is to make Nigerians happy by making sure that by 2023 PDP takes over the reins of government because Nigerians are patiently waiting, and I can assure you that we are going to work as a team to make Nigerians happy.”

Former Senate President Saraki concurred with Wike and said their discussion was on identifying the best available way in ensuring that there is unity within the party and among the various presidential aspirants.

“We are aware that Nigerians now look up to the PDP as the only option that will provide the needed direction for the country and bring progress and provide a better future for our people.

“We have been to some of the other states and today we are here with the Governor of Rivers State, a key stakeholder of this party, to discuss frankly.

“He has given us his views and made some suggestions and we will continue to work with that as we move away from here. But the key thing is unity, the key thing is to put the country first and put the party first.”

Party NEC Has Final Say – Ortom

Benue State Governor and chairman, Zoning Committee of the PDP, Samuel Ortom, has said only the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) can take a final position on zoning of the presidential ticket.

The governor, who made this comment on the ‘Morning Show,’ an AriseTV breakfast programme, queried why those who were not part of the meeting of the committee would want to “force words into the committee’s mouth.”

The governor frowned at the caption on the news bar while the interview lasted: “I want to clear the insinuation that the zoning committee has thrown open the presidential ticket. I did inform the media yesterday (Tuesday) that the committee had adopted a unanimous position to be presented to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party. Where did I say that the committee has thrown open the presidential ticket?”

He reiterated that “the committee will present the report to NEC. It is the NEC that has the final authority on the zoning of positions.”

“As far as the committee was concerned, there were arguments that the presidential candidate should go to the South, while some said it should go to the Northern part of the country. There were others who were of the opinion that it should be thrown open for the best candidate who will be able to deliver good governance and make Nigerians feel like human beings again.”

According to him, the committee did not disclose any position on the zoning matter.

“So, it is wrong for anyone to insinuate that we have thrown the presidential ticket open. I am still repeating that whatever we did, we have submitted our report to NEC. So, it is wrong for the media to come out with a position despite the fact that they were not members of the committee.”

Governor Ortom recalled that when the party positions were being zoned before the national convention, “NEC directed us that in zoning these positions, go and do it right without minding where the president will come from yet; that when the time comes for the presidential election, a mandate will be given to the people and the NEC will take a decision. That is what we have done.”

The governor then implored the media not to “crucify” the committee.

“Don’t kill us before you get the answer because PDP has not brought up a report. That will be done by NEC,” he said, adding that the party leadership was consciously working towards ensuring that the party got it right this time.

Governor Ortom maintained that “at the end of the day, the most important thing to the PDP is what the party can do to bring the economy and security situation back to normalcy because if nothing drastic is not done about the present situation in the country, a time will come when even the Presidential Villa and other government houses will be taken over by the terrorists.”

PDP Can’t Zone Ticket After Selling Forms To All Aspirants – Okowa

Meanwhile, Delta State Governor lfeanyi Okowa has said the PDP dare not zone the presidency to any particular region having sold expression of interest and nomination forms to aspirants from different parts of the country.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Pius Anyim, Governor Nyeson Wike and former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, from the northern, eastern, south south and western parts of the country, are said to have collected the forms.

Okowa said this yesterday in Asaba while discussing the report that he went to meet former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta in Ogun State to get support for his ambition to be a running mate to any of the northern presidential aspirants if eventually the consensus arrangement scales through.

Speaking through his commissioner for information, Charles Aniagwu, Okowa said from the advent of democracy in Nigeria, presidential aspirants have always been coming from different regions in the country and they have never been stopped by the party, insisting that 2023 cannot be different.

He said it was within his right to vie for any position of his choice even though he is a partaker in the zoning committee set up by the PDP and headed by Governor Samuel Orthom of Benue State.

“Since 1999, no region was barred by PDP from contesting. At what time did they close the door? The door is always open. Can you close the door after selling forms to aspirants from different parts of the country? The governor will make his position known in a couple of days, although for now the PDP as a party has yet to adopt whether to throw it open or not.”

Governor Okowa had on Monday told Bukola Saraki, who led three other northern aspirants including Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and former Managing Director of FSB International Bank Plc, Alhaji Mohammad Hayatu-Deen, on a consultative visit that consensus candidacy was best for the unity of the party and the country.

Let The Best Emerge, Says Obi

Presidential aspirant and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has said the country is in such a crisis state that it requires the PDP to allow the best candidate to emerge.

Obi who stated this when he visited the PDP secretariat yesterday, however, said he is contesting the presidential election because he is qualified for the position.

The former vice-presidential candidate in 2019 lamented that state of the economy.

“Our country is in a crisis situation; we are now using over 90 per cent of our budget to service debt. In the first months of last year, we earned N1.875 trillion, we used N1.802 to service debt; that is, 98 percent of our revenue was thrown into servicing debt.

“Last year we said that on the budget of N13 trillion, we were supposed to borrow N4 trillion but what we generated was far below, so we borrowed N6.5 trillion to N7 trillion. This year we said that we are going to generate N20 trillion to borrow only N7 trillion but I can assure you that we will borrow more than that, so we have crisis on our hands.”

As a way out, he said the country needed to move from a consumption to a production economy.

“There is nothing to share again; we now need wealth creators, not wealth shearers. We have been sharing wealth for a long time, we need to start creating wealth. I am coming from that background, basically as a trader who has created wealth in the private space and in government space. We now need to shut down our cost of governance.”

Kachikwu Declares For ADC Presidential Ticket

Media Mogul and chairman of Roots Television Nigeria, Dumebi Kachikwu, yesterday declared to run for president of Nigeria.

Kachikwu gave 20 reasons why Nigerians should elect him as President in 2023.

Apart from revealing that he would be running for the office of the President on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kachikwu, during a virtual broadcast, titled: “My Opening Argument”, during his formal declaration, vowed to initiate public service reforms, eliminate corruption and win the war against terrorism.

He also promised to ensure that men and women enjoy equal opportunities, welfare for teachers, support technology-driven education and healthcare system to stop medical and education tourism abroad.

According to the media mogul, as president, he would eliminate corruption by ensuring that Nigerian workers are paid better salaries.

Kachikwu who said he would build modern cities and ensure that all nook and cranny of the country have better amenities, world class health facilities and accessible and affordable internet services, promised to redirect the vast energies of youths to productive venture like trading with their technological skills rather than engaging in online scams popularly called ‘yahoo yahoo.’

He said if elected President, he would collaborate with state governments to invest in power generation, build broadband internet infrastructure and limit states and private sector to distribution activities only.

Kachikwu outlined the 20 reasons why he should be elected the next President of Nigeria, to include, “a new deal for Nigerians,” “make merit a national policy,” “make government accessible to all citizens,” “prioritise generation and distribution of electric power,” and “bar public servants from foreign medical treatment, education for wards.”

Zoning: Ohanaeze Slams PDP

The apex-Igbo socio-cultural umbrella, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has slammed the main opposition PDP for not zoning its presidential ticket for the coming 2023 general election to the South East zone of the country.

The president-general of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo World Wide, Amb. George Obiozor, described the decision of the party to throw open the contest as “political suicide” committed by the party.

The national publicity secretary of Ohanaeze, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, who made the views of the organisation’s leader known, argued that the PDP leadership by not zoning the presidential ticket to the Southeast deliberately took the decision so as to deny the zone what is ordinarily its right as enshrined in the PDP constitution about zoning and rotation of political positions.

He stated that Obiozor’s position was in reaction to press reports that the Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom-led zoning committee had recommended that the party’s presidential ticket should be thrown open.

Obiozor wondered why the PDP had decided to jettison zoning when it is the turn of the South and particularly the South East.

The Ohaneze leader argued “for the purpose of clarity, rotation and zoning principle was ingrained into the PDP party’s Constitution in 2009. Article 7 (2) (c) of the PDP Constitution states: ‘In pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness, the party shall adhere to the policy of rotation and zoning of party and public elective offices, and it shall be enforced by the appropriate executive committee at all levels.”

Obiozor deplored the unconscionable shifting of the goal post at the middle of the game, saying it was a deliberate ploy to deprive Ndigbo the opportunity to produce a president for Nigeria.

According to Obiozor, it is a political blunder and betrayal given what Ndigbo have suffered in their own country and most recently for supporting the PDP.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide reiterated the position of the Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum led by Chief E. K. Clark that any party that does not zone its presidential ticket to the South should not expect the support of the Middle Belt and the entire South.

“It is therefore curious that the PDP should commit political hara-kiri at a time it is struggling for fresh air. It is unfortunate that the PDP glamourises inordinate ambitions; any political ambition that undermines nation building should be checked. One of the roles of a political party in a democracy is nation building and for the PDP to shirk its responsibilities is an unfortunate path to Golgotha,” he said.

Ohanaeze urged all the Igbo presidential aspirants to remain focused and undaunted and to vigorously continue with their campaign for the top post.