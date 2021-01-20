Love him or hate him, President Donald Trump is leaving office today hopefully with his head held high knowing that 75million of his fellow Americans approved of the job he did for the country and believe that he deserved to be reelected the President of United States in November 3, 2020 presidential election.

Trump’s emergence on the political scene in America was a breath of fresh air. To many Americans who were fed up with the corrupt politics in which some politicians have been part of the system for decades while the lives of the ordinary Americans have not improved because politicians in America like their counterparts around the world have failed to fulfill their election promises. When he said that he was going to Washington to ‘drain the swamp’ they believed him.

They have no reason to doubt him. He was never part of the Washington corruption. Before he contested for President in 2016, he had never contested any elective position in his life. He was not like the corrupt politicians that have grown rich in Washington by peddling influences for financial gains. Some have been in the Senate for 40 years and even those who were no longer Congressmen or Senators still peddle influence by setting up Lobbying Companies (corruption in disguise) to influence legislative decisions for local, national and foreign entities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump arrived Washington in 2016 to drain the swamp and we all know that in swamps the environment is muddy, infested with crocodiles and other dangerous animals. And they fought him. They fought ferociously, unleashing their media mob against him. First they tried to delegitimize him. They said that he was not duly elected. They said that he was in the White House because Putin’s Russia compromised their electoral system and foisted illegitimate president on America, the world’s biggest economy and perhaps the only real Super Power in the world scene.

As Washington Post reported on January 19, 2017, 70 group of Democratic lawmakers boycotted President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration to protest alleged foreign interference in his election.

Democrat lawmaker late John Lewis who in Igbo parlance had ‘planted bottle’ in Congress, a euphemism for someone who has appropriated a position even when he is not performing to the expectation of his constituents, called Trump illegitimate President-Elect because of Russia’s alleged interference in the election.

When Trump replied Lewis, he became the issue and the substance relegated at the back by the media mob that could not fathom Trump Presidency.

Even Trump election confirmation by the Congress was trailed by protests but not to the proportion of what happened on January 6 at the Capitol, but if you listen to the media mob you would be pardoned to think that a president-elect’s confirmation by Congress had never been trailed by protests until the Trump supporters did it on January 6.

And if you go to Google to search about the information on the protests that was done while Trump’s election was certified by Congress, the news is gone. Apparently Google ( part of the BigTech companies that fought Trump) has changed its algorithm to make sure you don’t find it, because they want you to believe that what Trump supporters did has never been done before.

Failing to upturn his election, they plotted his impeachment from day one. They finally succeeded in impeaching him but not enough to kick him out of office. However, despite the distractions from impeachment and the Ukraine investigations Trump achieved a lot for America.

America enjoyed unprecedented economic boom before the outbreak of COVID-19.America gained 7 million new jobs – more than three times government experts’ projections; middle-class family income increased nearly $6,000 – more than five times the gains during the entire previous administration. The unemployment rate reached 3.5 percent, the lowest in a half-century; achieved 40 months in a row with more job openings than job-hirings.

More Americans reported being employed than ever before – nearly 160 million; Jobless claims hit a nearly 50-year low; The number of people claiming unemployment insurance as a share of the population hit its lowest on record. Incomes rose in every single metro area in the United States for the first time in nearly 3 decades; unemployment rates for African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, Native Americans, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and those without a high school diploma all reached record lows.

Unemployment for women hit its lowest rate in nearly 70 years; lifted nearly 7 million people off of food stamps; poverty rates for African Americans and Hispanic Americans reached record lows; income inequality fell for two straight years, and by the largest amount in over a decade. The bottom 50 percent of American households saw a 40 percent increase in net worth. Wages rose fastest for low-income and blue collar workers – a 16 percent pay increase.

African American homeownership increased from 41.7 percent to 46.4 per cent; Created more than 1.2 million manufacturing and construction jobs; put in place policies to bring back supply chains from overseas; small business optimism broke a 35-year old record in 2018; The DOW closed above 20,000 for the first time in 2017 and topped 30,000 in 2020; The S&P 500 and NASDAQ have repeatedly notched record highs; Signed an Executive Order on Modernizing the Regulatory Framework for Agricultural Biotechnology Products, which is bringing innovative new technologies to market in American farming and agriculture; Strengthened America’s rural economy by investing over $1.3 billion through the Agriculture Department’s ReConnect Program to bring high-speed broadband infrastructure to rural America.

An October 2020 Gallup survey found 56 percent of Americans said they were better off during a pandemic than four years prior. During the third quarter of 2020, the economy grew at a rate of 33.1 percent – the most rapid GDP growth ever recorded. Since coronavirus lockdowns ended, the economy has added back over 12 million jobs, more than half the jobs lost.

Jobs have been recovered 23 times faster than the previous administration’s recovery. Unemployment fell to 6.7 percent in December, from a pandemic peak of 14.7 percent in April – beating expectations of well over 10 percent unemployment through the end of 2020; Under the previous administration, it took 49 months for the unemployment rate to fall from 10 percent to under 7 percent compared to just 3 months for the Trump Administration; Since April, the Hispanic unemployment rate has fallen by 9.6 percent, Asian-American unemployment by 8.6 percent, and Black American unemployment by 6.8 percent.80 percent of small businesses are now open, up from just 53 percent in April.

Small business confidence hit a new high; Homebuilder confidence reached an all-time high, and home sales hit their highest reading since December 2006. Manufacturing optimism nearly doubled. Household net worth rose $7.4 trillion in Q2 2020 to $112 trillion, an all-time high; Home prices hit an all-time record high; The United States rejected crippling lockdowns that crush the economy and inflict countless public health harms and instead safely reopened its economy.

Business confidence is higher in America than in any other G7 or European Union country. Stabilized America’s financial markets with the establishment of a number of Treasury Department supported facilities at the Federal Reserve.

I can go on and on about what Trump has done for the people of America more than any other President in history. Of course as he bows out today the media mob in America and elsewhere obfuscate this information to make you think he was a disaster to America and the world in the last four years.

– Uwadima, a media practitioner writes from Abuja