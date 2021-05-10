By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja, OKECHUKWU OBETA, Awka and NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna

A truck loaded with live ammunition fell yesterday in Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra state.

The lorry, a Mercedes 911 brand, LEADERSHIP learnt, fell somewhere along Awka Road area of the commercial town and spilled its contents all over the area and parts of ShopRite area.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 5am yesterday.

A source told LEADERSHIP: “The incident occurred on the Awka Road. It was discovered by those going to church early in the morning. The incident has attracted heavy security presence to the Awka Road area and ShopRite axis of the city.

“The truck, a Mercedes Benz 911 model, was moving the goods out of Onitsha to a yet-to-be identified location when the driver lost control, skidded off the road and fell into a gutter.

Another source said, “The truck fell around 5am, the driver and his conductor after sustaining minor injuries tried to evacuate and conceal the content of the truck but they could not do much before daybreak when some police operatives arrived at the scene and discovered the truck was laden with live bullets. The police called for backup and arrested the truck driver while the conductor escaped.”

When contacted, the state police public relations officer, Ikenga Tochukwu said, “I can confirm that a truck fell somewhere at Awka Road in Onitsha. But I don’t know what it is carrying”.

PMB Decries Attacks On Police Stations

President Muhammadu Buhari has decried the incessant attacks on police officers and stations in the country .

In a statement by presidential spokesman,Garba Shehu, the president called on all local leaders to talk to their youths and warn them against being used to incite and foment violence.

The president, in addition, took this opportunity to condole with all who lost family members due to what he described as the ‘madness’ going on in parts of the country.

“If we attack institutions guarding us,” the president wondered, “who will protect us in future emergencies?”

LEADERSHIP reports that no fewer than 67 security agents, comprising the police, Navy and prison wardens have been killed by gunmen in the South East and South South since December last year.

Our Leaders Sleeping On Duty – Bishop Ndagoso

Against the backdrop of insecurity bedevilling the country, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev Matthew Ndagoso, has accused Nigeria leaders of sleeping on duty and not showing empathy.

Archbishop Ndagoso made the comment while fielding questions from journalists at the annual archdiocesan pastoral council meeting in Kaduna.

“It is unfortunate where we have gotten ourselves in this country, to have a leader who is sleeping on duty. I think this is precisely what one can say we have a leader who is sleeping.

“For how many months now, everyday there is killing and yet we don’t hear anything from the commander-in-chief. Something is basically wrong.”

“All the things happening in this country have indicated that we are living in a failed state. We need to hear from our president telling us the concrete steps that he is taking to end this insecurity. We don’t want to be hearing from the spokesperson – we did not vote for him; Nigerians didn’t elect the spokesperson.

“Presidents in civilised countries, when two or three are killed, you see them appearing and giving people assurance that he is with them, but here in Nigeria we have a leader who doesn’t talk, who doesn’t care, who doesn’t show any sign of empathy to the people. It is discouraging”.

Bishop Ndagoso also called on the federal and Kaduna State government to rescue victims who are still in kidnappers den, lamenting that a priest, Fr. John, has been in bandits’ captivity for two years and two months.

He also called on the government to secure the lives and property of Nigerians, adding that the primary responsibility of every government is to secure the lives and property of its citizens.

While speaking, the guest speaker, Rev. Fr. Raymond Aina called on Nigeria leaders to wake up to their responsibilities, adding that Nigeria is in a state of inevitable callapse.

5 Killed In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has said five people have been killed and one other missing in separate incidents in the state.

The government said three people were shot dead by gunmen at Golkofa village in Jema’a local government area while one person was injured.

Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said in a statement yesterday that all the four victims were members of the same family.

He said that the incident was confirmed by the Defence Headquarters outfit, Operation Safe Haven, and the state police command.

The three victims were killed in their home on Saturday night.

The commissioner also said two people died in Kachia following a misunderstanding.

He explained that one Hamidu Nura was allegedly killed by one Abba Muhammad following a misunderstanding.

According to him, the origin of the quarrel between the two is being investigated by security agencies.

“It however ended with Abba Muhammad stabbing Hamidu Nura to death.

“Some irate citizens then mobilised themselves and captured Abba Muhammad, attacking him with knives, clubs and other dangerous weapons, and eventually killing him in a jungle justice approach.”

Aruwan also said troops of Operation Safe Haven have commenced the search of a commercial motorcyclist who went missing on Thursday. The missing cyclist, he said, is from Mabuhu village, Zonzon district, Zangon Kataf LGA.

“Troops are coordinating efforts to locate and rescue the missing person, while engaging his family and community,” he added.