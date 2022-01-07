Following the withdrawal of men of the Nigerian Army from the Correctional Centers across the State, the Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun Corps, has deployed its officers to correctional centres in the state.

Apart from Amotekun, other security agencies in the state, including the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), have also deployed their men to complement the efforts of the officers of the custodial centres.

LEADERSHIP investigation revealed that the deployment was initiated by the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, to prevent any breach of security, particularly jailbreaks in the state.

Speaking with journalists in Akure, the state capital, Amotekun Commander, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said the correctional centres which are the Federal Government’s responsibilities ought to be the responsibility of the federal security agencies to provide adequate protection for the facilities.

According to Adeleye, “As soon as that incident (soldiers withdrawal) happened, the police and the NSCDC immediately deployed their men to all the correctional centres.

“With our knowledge of the local intelligence, men of the Amotekun were directed by the governor to join the sister security agencies to ensure that there is no vacuum.’

“At the moment, all the correctional centres within the state are being manned by the officers and men of the police, NSCDC and the Amotekun.”

