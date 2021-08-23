Men of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo State have rescued an 18-year-old teenager, Segun Thomas, who lived in the Mushin area of Lagos State from the captivity of one 65-year-old Akorede Lawal.

Our correspondent learnt that Segun was rescued from Akorede, a suspected ritualist and kidnapper in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state at the weekend.

The boy who was said to have been undergoing training as an automobile mechanic left home for the mechanic shop on that fateful day and found himself at Ore in Ondo State.

According to the source, “the suspected ritualist requested help from Thomas who was on his way to his training workshop in Mushin and immediately obliged to help Lawal and took the bag from him, before he started following him.

“While the boy was with the bag, he was interrogated by the man and he gave out information that his father lives abroad.

“The boy was asked to call his father immediately to request for money while they were on their way. On getting to Ore, the bag was taken from him by the driver as he was asked to pay his transport fare and that was when he regained his senses and this resulted in a commotion between them.”

Confirming the arrest, the state Amotekun Corps Commander, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said “Men of our Intelligent unit posted around motor parks in Ore noticed some funny behaviour between the young boy and the suspect.

“On questioning, they found out that the boy did not know how he got to Ore. As far as the boy is concerned, he thought he was in Lagos. On interrogation, we realized he had debriefed the boy and found out his father lives abroad and asked the boy to call his father to send money while being hypnotized,’’ he said.