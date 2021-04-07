AISHA’S DIARY

Few days ago, I woke up with a runny stomach of which I couldn’t lay my fingers on the cause. I may not be a medical doctor but I understand my body so well that sometimes I could tell the possible cause of some minor ailments.

On this fateful day I couldn’t fathom what the problem was.

The previous evening we had a sumptuous meal of Samvita and my favorite soup,okro and stew. After craving for it for days I finally found time to prepare this meal my family loves so much. Alas by morning I was the only one frequenting the

rest room with my tummy on fire.

I took some over the counter(OTC) medication to see if I could manage the situation before reaching my

doctor.

I observed every member of the family – Abubakar, Muhammed, Farida and Ummi to see if they were frequenting the rest room like me but No! I was the only one. What could be the problem?

I asked myself…. I brought out my sphygmomanometer to check my blood pressure….it was perfect.

The pain in my stomach subsided a little and I felt I would be fine in a few hours’ time. It was 7:am and I decided to prepare for office…I put a call through to Musty and after an

hour or so we headed for the office with the hope that all would be okay.

On getting to the office, I settled down for the day’s activities – did a couple of reports and attended to some memos on my table.

2 hours later the urge to go to the rest room surfaced again! Just when I thought I was fine? By now time my stomach was on fire and then nausea and headache! I didn’t need a soothsayer to tell me I needed to get to the hospital ASAP!