By Our Correspondent

The fame and notable influence of Nigeria-US Medical Doctor, Philanthropist and Anambra Governorship Aspirant, Dr. Godwin Maduka has remained unchallengeable, even amidst irrelevant propaganda alledging disunity and crisis within the campaign structure of the Lion of Africa, ahead of 2021 Anambra Governorship polls. Few hours ago, Dr. Maduka Campaign Organization released a statement assuring Ndi Anambra of its United capacity, prospective projects and development initiatives which the Organization is rolling out to ensure fruition in the forthcoming polls.

The statement was released few hours ago to dispose the malicious and misleading informations making rounds across several social media platforms alleging that groups and personalities in political structure and campaign of Dr. Godwin Maduka have withdrawn their support for him. The pernicious post was said to have been projected by Ezeani Modest Mayor, an aide of one of Aspirants in the forthcoming 2021 Anambra state Governorship elections.

The Statement which was signed by one of the Media Executives of Dr. Godwin Maduka, noted that the entire frivolous propaganda was amorphous and designed to discourage the visionary mandate and exceptional prospects of Dr. Godwin Maduka, who has been described as the most credible candidate as Anambra 2021 elections draw closer. He further stated that the propaganda was fueled by bad elements who feels bittered because that have not achieved their aims in parading the vicious and mischievous rumour.

However, the political structure and campaign team of Dr. Godwin Maduka is undauntedly united and currently working earnestly to ensure victory of their Principal in the 2021 Anambra Polls. Unfortunately for the promoters of evil in Anambra state, the Supporters of Dr Godwin Maduka across the 21LGAs in Anambra state have continued to grow intrinsically, as a result of his inputs and impacts in the lives of people, institutions and structures across the state and beyond.

Dr. Godwin Maduka who is a Triple Professor of Medicine, a renowned Philanthropist and a dogged politician has been called upon by the people of Anambra state. His capacity, abilities and incessant impact in the lives of people have remained one of the most determining factor in the increasing pace of supporters which he has garnered in recent times. Few days ago, he added another greater to his already feathered cap, when he was decorated with a PHD as Doctor of Science from the University of Benin Republic. He also received the Award of “Man Of the Year 2020” and “Philanthropist of Year 2020”, at the recently held Igbere TV Leadership Excellence Awards held at Sheraton Hotels few days ago.