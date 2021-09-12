The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the November 6, Anambra governorship election in Anambra State, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, has charged stakeholders of the party in the state to embark on aggressive mobilisation of eligible voters, saying the poll must be determined by the voters, and not through rigging.

Ozigbo gave the charge while addressing hundreds of supporters who received him in the state from Abuja after the Independent National Electoral Commission published his name as the PDP candidate for the poll based on the order of the Court of Appeal mandating the commission to do so.

INEC had on Thursday, September 9, 2021, published Mr Ozigbo and Mrs Azuka Enemo as the PDP governorship and deputy governorship candidates respectively after an Appeal Court sitting in Abuja ruled in his favour in a case brought before it by another claimant of the PDP guber ticket, Senator Ugochukwu Uba.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing his supporters which included PDP members and nonmembers of the party at a reception in Awka, Ozigbo described the Appeal Court judgement as the beginning of a new era in Anambra State.

“I want to thank all of you for finding the time to come to welcome me.

“Yesterday, we recorded several victories. First, the National Assembly caucus of the PDP came together to pledge unanimous support for this project,” he said.

In his brief speech when his supporters accompanied him to the PDP state secretariat at Udoka Housing Estate, Ozigbo affirmed his readiness to run a winning campaign alleging; “The party at the center has been making moves to undermine the democratic process”, warning but Anambra is not Imo.”