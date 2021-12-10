The secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Anambra state, Mr. Chukwuma Agufugo has warned the embattle chairman of the party in the state, Chief Basil Ejidike, to desist from creating anarchy in the party.

Agufugo who dismissed his purported suspension from office by some members of the State Working Committee, SWC, in a meeting presided by Ejidike,, reminded the latter that he lacked any power to summon any meeting of the SWC of the party at least for now.

Chief Ejidike had after presiding a SWC meeting of the APC attended by only a few of the members at the state heaquarters in Awka on Tuesday announced the suspension of Agufugo as Secretary accusing him of “ridiculing the party”.

Chief Ejidike stated that the Assistant state secretary, Mr. Ifeanyi-Chukwu Osegbo had been appointed to replace Agufugo on acting capacity.