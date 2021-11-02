For the second time in a month, the Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) has condemned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s) over allegations that some of its top officials have received a $4million bribe to compromise the Anambra governorship election.

The group claimed that INEC was working in favour of a particular candidate to win the election.

At a press conference in Abuja yesterday, SNM convener, Rev Solomon Semaka, said that a national commissioner and a resident electoral commissioner were the masterminds of the plot to rig the election.

The group lamented that till date INEC had not questioned the two officials linked with the $4 million bribe scandal.

Semaka said, “Based on media reports, we have quickly identified those responsible for plans to truncate our democracy.

“Weeks after we called for the sack or suspension of one of the officials from INEC, it is disheartening to note that he is still in the commission playing very unsavoury roles aimed at compromising the process.

“The attention of the public and indeed all stakeholders is once again drawn to the unprofessional conduct of this official and his determination to not only skew the process in favour of his former principal but use his office to stampede the LG electoral officers to do his bidding.

“While security agencies and INEC are yet to commence the investigation of the official, we demand that such enquiry be begun immediately,” he said.