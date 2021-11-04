Anambra State government yesterday declared today and tomorrow as work-free days ahead of the Saturday governorship election.

This was contained in a circular signed by the head of service, Mr Harry Udu. He said the work-free days were to enable residents to move to the locations where they registered as voters.

According to Udu, Governor Willie Obiano has approved the two days as work-free.

“This will enable public servants in Anambra to travel to their respective communities to cast their votes on Saturday November 6,” he stated.

Similarly, the state police command said there would be a total lockdown from today to enable the police to take control of the space and deal with situations promptly.

The state commissioner of police, Mr Echeng Echeng, said top-notch measures had been put in place to ensure maximum security of life and property.

The Zone 13 spokesperson and head, media for Anambra governorship election, DSP Nkeiruka Nwode, who disclosed this in a statement, said police assets and personnel posted from various commands and formations had started arriving.