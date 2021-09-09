The Action Alliance (AA) has faulted the refusal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise its leadership and candidate in the forthcoming Anambra gubernatorial election.

The party members were led by its chairman, Chief Kenneth Udeze, in a peaceful demonstration at the INEC headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

He lamented that despite several court orders, the electoral commission was yet to recognise its leadership and governorship candidate.

He accused the commission of collaborating with enemies of the AA to create an imaginary division in the party.

Udeze implored the chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, to quickly intervene on the matter urgently, and resolve the anomaly by accepting their governorship and deputy governorship candidates as the authentic flag bearers of the party in the Anambra State governorship election.

He called on the commission to avoid acts that could cost it wastage of taxpayers money.

He said, “While it is worthy that the National Assembly Committee on INEC should rise to their legitimate responsibility of oversight in the activities of INEC, especially as it concerns some compromised staff of this Commission with a view to unknot the avoidable causes of pre-election cases by recalcitrant political parties that work in connivance with INEC Staff.

“This is necessary, to support most of the credible Staff of the commission, who understand the dynamics of working within the ambits of the law, to manage and spend the financial appropriation made in its favor, for the overall benefits of the masses and taxpayers.

“We advise, though humbly too, that you investigate and remedy these anomalies, and if you so wish; permit us as a Party, we can help to unravel part of the mystery behind this impunity and other inimical activities going on in your Office.

“A situation where the commission will be comfortable to ignore relevant court judgment is not encouraging, and also, some other uncomplimentary activities which are tarnishing your image must be investigated and dealt with urgently.

“Let it be strongly noted that the only recognized legitimate candidate of AA in the Anambra guber election is John Okechukwu Ikeotuonye who was legitimately elected to bear our ticket, any other individual imposed by the commission on the party shall be politically and legally resisted.

“The summary and underlying reason for our gathering here today, remains, for your commission to give effects to the findings and orders of courts of competent jurisdiction, and collaborate with my legally elected Exco and throw away other distractions,” he stated.