The Anambra Coordinating Office of the African Centre for Justice and Human Right (ACJHR), led by Comrade Chichien Chinonye Ike, has expressed satisfaction with the way the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) handled issues relating to governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in forthcoming election in Anambra State.

The ACJHR hailed INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu and his team for the decision to recognise Hon Chuma Umeoji as the party’s candidate.

“This, for us, is enough evidence to prove that the Yakubu-led commission is truly independent.

“We are aware that a lot of pressure was put on the commission to ensure that the decision was not made but the electoral body’s leadership refused to bow to pressure and blackmail.

“It is clear with this development that there is still hope for the common man in our nation.”

