The leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has accepted the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Hon. Chuma Umeoji as the party’s candidate in the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election slated for November 6.

With Umeoji’s formal recognition as the party’s flagbearer, APGA said INEC has again proven its independence and its ability to conduct credible election without fear or favour.

In a statement by the spokesperson of the party, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, he said they also viewed the recognition as victory for democracy and the good people of Anambra State who are trusting their party for a credible candidate capable of moving the state forward after winnimg the November election.

“We urge our teeming party faithful and supporters to keep faith with APGA in the party’s desire to win the election and go ahead to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

“While calling on all party leaders and members to support and campaign for our candidate, we also urge Hon Umeoji to be magnanimous in victory by bringing all stakeholders on board.

“The task of winning the forthcoming election is one that we must pursue and achieve collectively,” he stated.