Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has called on the chairman of the South-East Governors Forum, Dave Umahi, to convene an emergency meeting of Igbo leaders and youths over the insecurity in the region and other issues.

National publicity secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Alex Ogbonnia, conveyed the group’s position in a press release made available to journalists in Enugu on Wednesday.

He said the emergency meeting should address the legitimate crisis in the South-East especially as it relates to the Anambra State governorship election and political solution for the release of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

He pointed out that one of the causes of the crisis of confidence in the South-East was because of the yawning gap between the masses on one hand and political leaders on the other hand.

He appealed to IPOB to reconsider the planned seven-day Sit-At-Home order in the South-East region slated for November 5 to 11, 2021 as it will affect important social and cultural gatherings in the zone fixed for the period.

Ogbonnia said the appeal was to enable the governorship election for Anambra State scheduled for November 6 to hold.

“It is important to note that Anambra State is the economic livewire of the South-East with an impressive steady growth trajectory. For instance, Anambra State showcases the best rural road network and rural community development in the South-East if not in the entire Nigeria.

“Anambra is home to the greatest number of small, medium and large scale industries in the South-East. Most recently, Anambra has added a cargo airport to its resource base. Above all, Onitsha is the largest market in West Africa. The implication of the above illustration is that Anambra State is the melting pot of Igbo traders and artisans. It stands to reason that Anambra is the big Iroko tree that provides a shade for most Igbos. Apart from the shade, it also hosts the numerous birds that perch on the branches.

“Therefore any harm to the Iroko tree will create untold disastrous chain reactions and catastrophe for the Igbo. While pleading with the IPOB to rescind the Lockdown plan, Ohanaeze Ndigbo requests the chairman, South-East Governors Forum and the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi, to convene an emergency meeting of Igbo stakeholders and the Youth Leaders for the purpose of addressing the legitimacy crisis in the South-East, especially as it relates to Anambra State election and the political solution for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“It is important to point out that one of the causes of the crisis of confidence in the South-East is because of the yawning gap between the youths and indeed the masses, on one side and the political leaders on the other.

“Therefore, the leadership of the various youth groups should not be excluded in any meeting aimed at resolving the current crises in Igbo Land. In other words, the Youths want to be fully convinced of our commitment to their plight.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo reiterates its solidarity with any group that protests the Igbo alienation in the project Nigeria with a caution for restraint, maturity and wisdom.

“It is based on the foregoing that Ohanaeze adopts the philosophy of dialogue, negotiations in coalition with other concerned groups that comprise the Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum led by Chief E. K. Clarke. It is also lamentable that the burial ceremony for the Afara Ukwu born Chief Mrs Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi, slated for November 5 in Umuahia, Abia State may be drastically affected by the prevailing Igbo social climate. General JTU Aguiyi Ironsi represents so many things to the Igbo and we owe his soul a duty.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo urges the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willy Obiano to convene a joint meeting of the Anambra State chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Chief Emeka Udodeme and the Association of Town Union (ASATU) led by Barr. Titus Akpudo with a view to activating meetings in all the 181 towns of Anambra State.

“The traditional rulers, Archbishops, Bishops and the Clergy are also requested to brace up in their roles as the cultural and spiritual leaders of society,” he stated.