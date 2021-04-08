By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

Daughter of a former vice president and founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), late Chief Alex Ekweme, Lady Chidi Alexandra Onyemelukwe, has joined the contest for the PDP governorship ticket for the Anambra State election holding November 6 this year.

Onyemelukwe, who picked the PDP gubernatorial form on Thursday at the party’s national secretariat, declared: “I am in the race because I believe I have a lot to offer Anambra State and I have passion for the people of Anambra. I am a second generation PDP woman. I have the fear and love of God and a sense of selfless service to offer to the people of Anambra.”

She added that she has what it takes to win the ticket and the election, stressing that her political backbone is God.

“If you are talking of heavyweight, if we are to put it on scale, I believe I am heavier than everyone else.

As I said I have a lot to offer. I have passion for selfless service and godly service. I believe I stand out because l have DNA of PDP. I am a core party woman from inception. Yes, new things are happening, the world is changing. Women are coming up in different places.

“Anambra State already has two women Senators, which is unknown in the rest of Nigeria. It has never been done elsewhere. In Anambra, we the women are special, innovative and daring. This time, it will be different and we will see the difference a woman can make,” she said.

On her plan for women and youths, she said: “It is the person who wears the shoes that knows where it pinches. As a woman and a mother I believe that I am in a better position to know what is the best not just for the children and women but for the men as well, because I am also a wife and daughter and a sister.

“I think the most important thing is education, we need to educate our children. We need our children to have quality and affordable education. That is the most important thing. In that way we are training the next generation and the generations to come. The world is moving on, it is not about moving along with them but us catching on and then moving on.

“We need to harness women. Anambra women are strong. As I said we already have two senators out of three. We need to harness our women in terms of having industrial clusters, SMEs. That is my niche and I did served as Special Assistant to the former president on SMEs in his first tenure. So look out for what Anambra is going to be in the next few years,” she explained.

Responding to a question on who her political godfather was, she said: “Yes, I have the greatest God father whose legs stretch from heaven down to the earth, in fact the earth is his foot stool. So, yes, I have my God as political father and He is my God.

“Basically politics for me is not a game, it is a passion. I grew up in politics and I come from a political family and I know you don’t go on such a journey without God. So I have the most high with me and I believe that since I have Him I will not fail,” she added.