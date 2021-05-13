By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

Despite a clean bill of health for all its aspirants during the screening panel, former governor of Imo State, Achike Udenwa has been appointed to chair an appeal screening committee for the aspirants on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the party’s primaries holding on June 6 this year.

The national organising secretary of PDP, Col Austin Akobundu yesterday said the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) approved the nomination Udenwa and 12 others to serve on the panel.

Recall that former governor of Kogi State Capt Idris Wada had served as chairman of the party’s screening panel which cleared all 16 aspirants to participate in the primaries.

Boasting that they did a thorough job, Wada had said the committee examined all the documents thoroughly as they were being guided by recent Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and High court decisions on candidates.

“Nobody came to us with bogus certificates or documentations that we could not verify. We used the means available to us to ensure that documents that were examined were thoroughly examined and they were confirmed to be authentic.

“We had no incidence of any false certificate or fake certificates or anything like that. And my committee members are all very experienced politicians and highly educated individuals. So we are confidence of the job we have done for our party”, he said.

The cleared aspirants are Uche Ekwunife; Obiora Okonkwo; Chris Azugbogu; Winston Udeh; Valentine Ozigbo; Godwin Ezeemo; Emeka Etiaba; Ifedi Okwena; Ugochkwu Uba. Other are Tony Nwoye; Chidi Onyemerukwe; Godwin Maduka; Chuma Nzeribe; and Ekwochi Genevieve.

ADVERTISEMENT

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, had confirmed that all the aspirants that purchased the governorship forms were given clearance by the screening the committee.

But Akobundu in a statement yesterday said the Panel will consider appeals arising from the Screening Exercise of the Anambra State Gubernatorial Primary Election.

Besides Udenwa, other members of the committee are HE. Amb. Taofik Arapaja; Rt. Hon. Theophilus Dakas Shan; Chief. Dan Orbih; Dr. Emmanuel Bovoa; Chief Ali Odefa; Dr. Aminu Abdullahi.

Others are Hon. Mrs. Owoidighe Ime Ekpoatai; Hon. Zakari Salisu Ningi; Dist. Sen. Danjuma Laah; Mrs. Omolola Ajueyisi; Hon. Johnbull Shekau. Hon. Barr. Uzo Azubuike will serve as the committee’s secretary.

The Appeal Panel seating is scheduled for May 19, at the party’s Wadata Plaza, national secretariat in Abuja.