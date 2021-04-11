BY OUR CORRESPONDENT |

A leading governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Dr Godwin Maduka, has submitted his party nomination forms to the headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja at the weekend amid cheers from supporters.

LEADERSHIP reports that the governorship election in Anambra State will hold on Saturday, November 26, 2021.

The supporters sang different songs, expressing support for Dr Maduka. Some of spoken to opined that he has the capacity and exposure to takeover Anambra state with the extensive political structure of the PDP in the state if given the ticket.

For his part, Maduka has assured the people of the State of his intention to advance development in education, job opportunities through integrated exploration of technology, improved welfare for public service workers and other prospective strategies to ensure that the state becomes better and greater.

He is said to be a grassroots mobiliser, philanthropist and particularly a triple Professor of Medicine, who has made several outstanding feats including building of schools, religious centres, medical centre, the establishment of a foundation which initiated support for widows, developmental programmes for youths and other initiatives for entrepreneurs in the state.

One of the supporters, David Chukwu, said: “It is time for the people of Anambra State to weigh their options, whether their lives have improved in the previous years, whether the economy has improved, whether security has improved, whether health system has improved and whether the educational system has improved.

“But If there is no improvement, the obvious yearning of the electorate would be to have a good government under the capability of a party like PDP in place with Dr Godwin Maduka as the flag-bearer,” he added.