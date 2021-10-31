A major political tilt has hit the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State following the defection of a former frontline governorship candidate and current member of the House of Representatives representing Aguata FederalConstituency in Anambra State, Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji to the All

Progressives Congress (APC).

Also, two House of Assembly members and thousands of party supporters defected to the ruling APC.

APC caretaker committee

chairman and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni while receiving Hon. Umeoji with excitement described him as the game-changer for the election declaring that with this, APC was a lot surer of winning the election.

Mala Buni, who personally received Hon Umeoji to the party on Friday promised him equal opportunities with other leading members of the ruling party.

Buni had told Umeoji that the APC would stand for him and his supporters, and protect his political interests at all times.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You will enjoy every privilege enjoyed by every member of the gathered that all the last-minute efforts made by Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano and the party’s governorship candidate, Charles Soludo, to stop Umeoji from leaving the party failed.

With this development, APGA has lost its simple majority in the House of Assembly and has become a minority party in the state while the APC has become the majority party in the state House of Assembly.