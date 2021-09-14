The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) deputy governorship candidate to Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, Professor Lilian Oroegbu, has declared that she has no plan to withdraw or step down from the race.

She stated this in reaction to the news making the rounds that she would be withdrawing from the race.

According to her, she trusts the process that made the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) initially published her name and believes her name will eventually be restored when the Court of Appeal affirms the Owerri High Court judgment that declared Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji as the validly nominated candidate of the party for the Anambra governorship poll.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Oroegbu blamed the fake news as the handiwork of people she described propagandists.

She assured all APGA faithful that she was committed to the Umeoji-Orogbu joint ticket and pledged her unwaverimg support to Hon. Umeoji, who she said will be the Anambra State Governor and she would be the deputy so as to restore and bring prosperity to Ndi Anambra.