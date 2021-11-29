Anambra State has emerged top on the African Heritage Institution (AfriHeritage) Business Environment and Competitiveness across Nigerian States (BECANS) IV Survey Report, 2020 which measures the level of security, regulatory services, infrastructure and utilities as well as Business Development Support andInvestment Promotion (BDSIP).

Data just released by the institution showed that ranked first with a 55.3 overall business index having ranked send in security and third in regulatory services. The state had ranked eight in infrastructure and utilities while it ranked 12th in BDSIP.

Niger State had ranked second in the survey with an overall index of 54.9 having ranked third and eight in BDSIP and regulatory services respectively. However the state ranked ninth in security and 22 in infrastructure and utilities.

It was followed by Plateau State which ranked third with 54.5 overall business index having ranked fourth in BDSIP, eight in security, ninth in regulatory services and 13 in infrastructure and utilities.

Sokoto State had the lowest ranking having scored 36.0 in the overall business index while Ebonyi and Cross-River states were at the bottom of the pyramid of the 36 states surveyed, with a 36.5 overall business index for both states.

According to the survey, Sokoto had ranked 36 in regulatory services with a 33 index points, 34 in infrastructure and utilities with 42.0 points, 31 in BDSIP with 26 points and 27 in security with 42 points.

Ebonyi state had performed poorly with a 41.9 index in infrastructure and utilities, the lowest among the states, 33.8 in security which was better than Abia state which raked lowest at 37 with 20 index points. Overall, Abia state had ranked 33 with a business index of 41 points.

In terms of security, Nasarawa ranked highest with 66 index points. Ondo state emerged top in terns of BDSIP with 69.3 index points while Kebbi state ranked lowest with just nine points. Delta state topped in terms of regulatory services with 58.2 points while Ogun state scored lowest with 31.8 points.

Lagos State emerged tops in terms of infrastructure and utilities with 62.1 index points while Cross-River scored the lowest point of 27.3 to remain at the bottom of the list.