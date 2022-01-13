Anambra State’s governor-elect, Prof Charles Soludo, has appointed a former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, as the chairperson of his transition committee.

It was learnt that the inauguration of the committee will take place on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at the Agulu Lake (Golden Tulip) Hotel, Awka, the state capital.

Soludo, who was the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor between 2004 and 2009, was declared winner of Anambra governorship election on November 6, 2021, after a supplementary election was held in Ihiala local government area of the state.

He won 19 of the 21 local governments areas including Ihiala LGA.

ADVERTISEMENT

61-year-old Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) won with 112,229 votes beating Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 53,807 votes, and Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who got 43,285 votes, while Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) polled 21,261 votes came fourth.

ADVERTISEMENT