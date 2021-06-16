Chairman of Ezi-Awka Youth Organisation, Anambra State, Mr. Charles Ijeoma has explained that the anti-crime fighters they brought were not members of the disbanded Bakassi Boys, but, “Scorpion Squad”.

He told LEADERSHIP that since the #EndSARS and the consequent disbandment of SARS operatives, the entire Awka, the Anambra state capital has been taken over by bandits and criminals who kill, rape and disposes residents of their valuables.

He stated that the situation was made worse due to the waive of attack on police stations, and, killing of police personnel which according to has forced the police to retreat to their stations for safety.

The youth leader stated that members of the Scorpion Squad were not the Peoples who killed four persons on Monday at Agu-Oye area of Awka, and burnt corpses.

He stated that findings showed that the victims were cultists who were killed by members of their co-rival groups during a clash.

The youth leader stated that members of the Scorpion Squad on that Monday rather went after cultists, pursued them to their hideout, and were able to recover many guns which he said had been handed over to the police.

“I can’t quantify the level of crime going on in Awka now, people are being robbed, there are a lot of guns in Awka, they are not in the hands of the police, they are in the hands of these criminals, if they jam you, you will know how wicked they are.”

“We are tired of going to the police station to report, because, if you report police will not do anything; police is not working now, police are defending themselves because they are being killed, and, their stations being attacked and burnt, so they have gone to their stations to protect themselves,” he said.