Ancient Ethiopia Kingdom’s Nigeria Contemporary, Imo Kingdom, has been restored in Umunelu Community, Nsiriomo, in Umuahia South local government area of Abia State.

High Prince (Dr) Chukwuemeka Charles Amanze, the Amadioha of the Igboland ancient kingdom stated this while addressing newsmen in his palace in the community.

The prince said the kingdom suffered multiple attacks by British explorers from 1804 until 1856 when it finally collapsed after a massive massacre of the people.

According to him, the kingdom will engender cultural, traditional and religious heritage reconciliations not only among his subjects but across its borders.

His words: “Equality and justice, right to security, entrepreneurial liberalization, and leadership decisiveness as well as freedom of rights, moral values and knowledge will reign.”

The convener of the Eastern Youth Network (EYN) used the forum to explain that the mission of the EYN is to make a nation that will stand the taste of time and goodwill to all in a fast growing world.

“Our mission is to plan and seek out citizens with visionary and leadership skills, and motivate them to come out of an inferior mindset to a global competitive environment,” he further said.

The Amadioha regretted that over the years administrations in the country had been marginalising South Easterners not bothering about their contributions to its socio-economic development among others.

He blamed what he described as extreme descrimination by the both previous and present administrations “against the people for no just cause for their agitations for separation from the country.”