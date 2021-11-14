The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Anambra State governorship election, Senator Andy Uba, has vowed to challenge the outcome of the election in court.

He told the leadership of the APC in the state, agents of the party during the election and supporters in Awka yesterday during a meeting to review outcome of the election that he won and assured them that he was confident that he would retrieve the mandate from then APGA candidate and governor-elect, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

Uba said there was no how he could have lost in his own ward where the ward chairman of Soludo (APGA) defected to APC a week to the election.

“I am confident that APC will reclaim the mandate in the court,” he said.

He urged party members and his supporters not to be discouraged by what happened, assuring that the party would win in court.

He told them that he did not look back once he took up a fight, assuring the members that nothing would stop him from recovering the governorship mandate.

He thanked God for keeping every member alive throughout the campaign and election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uba described what happened in the election as a temporary setback.

He also flayed party chieftains who worked against the APC.

“I am not hungry, and nobody here on the high table is hungry and by the grace of God we will recover this mandate,” he said.

He also said he was not angry that some people sabotaged him, adding that he was happy with what happened in the party.

Speaking during the parley, his running mate, Barr. Emeka Okafor, said he would not accept the out of the election.

According to him, there were a lot of odds against the party during the election.

He said INEC did not come to his polling unit until 3pm and by 4pm election ended.

“I am confident that we will retrieve the mandate in the court. It is not all over yet,” he said.