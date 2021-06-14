Bishop, Diocese of Kaduna, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Reverend Timothy Yahaya, has said that it is unfortunate that Nigeria is blessed with abundant human and natural resources and remains very poor, stressing that “ Nigeria is sitting on gold yet poverty capital of the world.”

Advertisements





Bishop Yahaya stated his yesterday while fielding questions from newsmen during the Liturgy Bible study for the first session of the twenty second synod with the theme; “For this God is our God” which held at the Ascension Anglican Church, Ungwan Boro, Kaduna.

He said, whenever he hears people talking about how to handle cattle, he get amazed; stressing that, “do you know how much a litre of fresh milk is? It is more than a litre of crude oil. So, if this government will sit down and say we want in the next five years the production of milk to be more than the export of crude oil, this country will be better for it. Do you know a litre of palm oil is more than a litre of crude oil in the international market? This country is sitting on gold, yet we are the poverty capital of the world.

“It is a shame, it is a disgrace that a country of young population is not moving forward, because we seem to be retrogressive”.

On the calls for break-up of Nigeria, he said if you give Biafra today, only in Imo State, the Okigwe and Orlu men will fight over who becomes the leader.

“If we have a problem as Nigerians, let us agree that we have a problem and solve the problem. The world is becoming global today, so all these ideas of we want to leave is because there are problems in the current state of Nigeria. If those problems disappear, everyone will want to fly the flag of Nigeria and carry the green passport and say I am a Nigerian.

“Our leaders should hear this very clearly, don’t pretend there is a problem in Nigeria: a problem of marginalisation, a problem of oppression, a problem of segregation, a problem of religious differences. People don’t think about Nigeria first, they think by their religion, region and tribes.

“Secessionists are calling for secession because there is injustice at the centre. But when everyone is happy, nobody will care who is a Yoruba, Tiv, Igbo or Kanuri, they will only see themselves as one Nigerians. America is more diverse than Nigeria, yet they live as a nation and they are very happy and they are the giant of the world. In our diversity is our strength, in our diversity is the beauty of life,” he stressed.

He therefore called on all Nigerians to eschew hatred and all forms of bigotry, adding that the people that are aggrieved should be called to the discussion table. “We must remember that all the wars that have been fought in the history of the world were resolved on the discussion table. Blood and lives of human beings are sacred, therefore, all those that have grievances should come to the discussion table and we solve our problems, after all, we are all brothers in humanity,” he said.