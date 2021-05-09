BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

Umuahia Diocese, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has lauded the federal government’s flag-off of the renovation of Eastern Railway line which will cover Owerri, Imo State and the Bonny Deep Sea Port to be upgraded to standard guage.

The diocese stated this in a communiqué issued at the end of the first session of its 10th synod in Umuahia, the Abia State capital which was signed by the bishop and president, and the clerical synod secretary, Dr. Geoffrey Ibeabuchi and Ben Okwukwe Ucheagwu respectively.

“The government should pay attention to the rehabilitation of the county’s railway system. It is said that charity begins at home, hence the plan of extending rail lines to neighbouring countries when ours are moribund should be discouraged,” they said.

Similarly, they commended the government for the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and the procedure for its administration as directed by the National Center for Desease Control (NCDC) in collaboration with the state government.

They however expressed concern over what they described as the deafening calls from different quarters for the breakup of the country along ethnic lines, condemning, the silence of the elite and ruling class over the reproaches that confront every strata of governance across the country.

Equally, they noted that there is an alarming rate of unemployment in the country which they maintained must be addressed by genuinely diversifying the economy and creating an enabling environment for the economy to thrive.

Noting that the government should further guarantee the security of the citizens, they added, “Sponsors of all forms of insurgency and criminality should be fished out in accordance with the law without fear or favour.”

ADVERTISEMENT

They called on the government to expedite action on the unconditional release of Leah Sharibu, and the need to safely and prudently plan and manage all stages and segments of the 2023 general elections to avoid unnecessary heating up of the polity.