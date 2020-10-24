ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN Kaduna

Angry youths in their thousands on Saturday broke into some of the covid 19 Palliative Stores in Gwari Avenue, and another one in Barnawa Kaduna South local government area of Kaduna State and carted away several items.

Some of the items carted away include rice, cartons of indomie, sugar, spaghetti among several other items some labelled Cacovid 19.

Aside foodstuffs that was looted, some other household items including matrasses, zinc , cushion chiars among other items were equally looted.

Other some security personnels were sighted while the looting was ongoing, they could not prevent the angry youths who.were in their thousands.

Although there were.insinuations that one the Warehouses looted in Gwari Avenue Barnawa, may belong to one of the serving Commissioner in the state, it is yet to be so authenticated.