Another Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Akwa United were involved in a ghastly road accident yesterday.

The club, on their official twitter account revealed that the accident happened along Ezionye Express road in Enugu on their way to Kaduna for their NPFL match-day 15 encounter against Jigawa Golden Stars.

“We have been involved in an accident along Ezionye Express road in Enugu on our way to Kaduna for our NPFL Match-day 15 game against Jigawa Golden Stars,” the club wrote on their twitter account – @AkwaUnited.

“Some of the players and officials sustained injuries and one player and two officials had to be taken to the hospital.”

The past weeks have seen Nigerian clubs go through all sorts on Nigerian roads in their quest to honour away games in the league. From abductions to accidents, the roads are getting more dangerous for travelling teams.

Recall that only last month Wikki Tourists of Bauchi was involved in a road mishap while Adamawa United were attacked and had their driver kidnapped on their way to Lagos for the NPFL match against MFM.

The bus, which was carrying the players and officials of the Bauchi-based club to Uyo for their NPFL matchday 11 tie against Dakkada FC, caught fire at Hawan Kibo, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.