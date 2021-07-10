The Citizens Awareness Against Corruption and Social Vices Initiative (CAACASVI) and other civil society organisations (CSOs) have urged the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammed Bello, to hasten the process of appointing a substantive and qualified director of treasury in the FCTA.

Recall that the CSOs had earlier petitioned the minister, urging him to resolve the leadership crisis in the Federal Capital Development Administration (FCDA) and also appoint a director of treasury threatening a protest.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja at the weekend, the executive director, CAACASVI, Comrade Olumiyiwa Onlede, said although 14-day ultimatum given to the minister for a protest in his office had elapsed, however, they gathered that the appointment process has been initiated by the minister’s office.

“The reason for this extension is not farfetched, credible information at our disposal is pointing to the fact that a process of appointing a substantive and qualified Director of Treasury has been initiated by your office and that action answers the most critical among the prayers in our earlier petition,” the CSO said.

The CSOs said if after a week from now no concrete result is achieved in the process of appointing a director of Treasury among other things, they will have no other option than to mobilise like-minds CSOs and well-meaning Nigerians to picket the office of the minister.

“As far as the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria permits, a peaceful demonstration to press home our demands will be held in the minister’s office.

“At the appropriate time, we shall disclose to Nigerians several cases of mal-administration and corruption in FCTA treasury due to the absence of qualify and substantive director of Treasury,” he added.

https://leadership.ng/director-of-fct-treasury-position-still-vacant-14-months-after/