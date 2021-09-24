A socio-political cum professional group from Enugu State has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for signing the Anti-open Grazing Bill into law.

In a letter commending the governor and signed by Edmund Nnaji (chairman) and Pascal Ozioko (secretary), the group expressed joy over what they described as securing “the legal framework for dealing with the hydra-headed problem” posed by open grazing of livestock across the country.

“Open grazing of cattle has become a crucial issue in our national discourse that requires urgent solution. The antiquated nomadic rearing technique is an unsustainable practice that has become incompatible with modern society.

“Open grazing of cattle is not only inimical to modern farming and crop production, it is also a major cause of numerous atrocities attributed to herders including but not limited to farmers/herders conflicts, wanton destruction of farm crops, kidnapping, killing, arson, rape, etc.

“It has therefore become necessary to regulate cattle/livestock husbandry business with proper legal framework in the overall interest of Ndi Enugu,” is added.

Angela Nkwo-Akpolu, Owerri They maintained that “by signing the Bill into Law within a record time, notwithstanding pressure from vested interests, you have demonstrated uncommon courage, very high level of responsibility and outstanding dedication to duty.

“Having secured the legal framework for dealing with hydra-headed problem, we also enjoin you to make adequate provision for the requisite platform for robust enforcement and implementation of the law”.