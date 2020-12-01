By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, HEMBADOON ORSAR, Francis Okoye |



The federal government yesterday lamented that global powers were deliberately blocking Nigeria’s moves to acquire the needed armament and support to end terrorism and insurgency in the country.

The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who stated this in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, yesterday, described the action of the world powers as deleterious, noting that it is a ploy to frustrate Nigeria’s resolve to end the twin-menace as well as end extremism.

Speaking with journalists on the side-lines of a visit he paid to Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, the minister said notwithstanding the frustrations, the federal government would fight terrorism and insurgency to a logical conclusion.

He noted: “We will never stop protecting lives and livelihoods. However, we must also understand that we are dealing with terrorists who are financed globally and we also need more support from global partners.

“For instance, Nigeria had made attempts to acquire better and more effective weapons to deal with the terrorists, but for one reason or the other we have been denied this platforms.”

The minister also condemned the mindless killing of innocent Nigerian farmers by extremists in Borno last week.’

Mohammed said, “What actually happened in Borno was quite unfortunate, but we also have to look at the strategy of the terrorists. Terrorists use media and publicity as oxygen and so when they go on this kind of mindless killings, a dying terrorist group will suddenly spring to life.

“This does not mean the government is not doing enough. Terrorists everywhere have the same concept which is a group of people who are extremists and do not believe that you and I should be alive”.

The minister also said the federal government had done so much in addressing security challenges facing Benue State.

The minister’s visit to Makurdi was for the official handing over of the North Central Zone campus of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR)

Mohammed commended the state government for its commitment to the development of tourism and hospitality for improved revenue generation.

He said the tourism and hospitality sector contributed 4.8 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP and employed more than one million people.

The minister added that tourism and hospitality sector ranked second only to agriculture as largest employer of labour in the country.

Mohammed assured that the North Central campus of NIHOTOUR would train personnel in the sector for optimal output.

PMB Gives Military Marching Orders To End Killings

Meanwhile, miffed by the spate of terrorist attacks in the country, especially the recent killings in Borno and other parts of the North, President Muhammadu Buhari has given marching orders to the military to end terrorism in Nigeria, saying “enough is enough”.

“Nothing is more important than ensuring the security of lives and property of the people. Everything is secondary when security is at a stake. As we mourn the loss of our sons in Zabarmari, the Armed Forces have been given the marching order to take the fight to the insurgents, not on a one-off, but on a continuous basis until we root out the terrorists,” President Buhari said.

Speaking in Maiduguri yesterday, President Buhari described the killing of the Zabarmari farmers as the worst form of “senseless, barbaric and gruesome murder.”

The president condoled with the government and people of Borno State over the gory incident, even as he assured of his continuous commitment to fighting insurgency and all forms of insecurity in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Buhari who was represented by his chief of staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, said he would make more resources available to the military to prosecute the war against Boko Haram, adding that he would work closely with neighbouring countries on bilateral and multilateral levels to ensure that there was no hiding place for the terrorists.

In his response, Governor Babagana Zulum thanked the president for ensuring relative peace since his assumption of office, saying the situation was better than what he met on ground.

The governor, however, presented a number of requests to the federal government, including getting the youth from the state enlisted in military and paramilitary organisations to play their roles in the defence of the nation.

He called on the federal government to assist in the repatriation of Borno indigenes scattered across camps in neighbouring countries and requested the National Assembly to tweak the draft budget now before them to allow better allocation of resources for the Northeast sub-region, which he alleged is being side-lined.

At the palace of the Shehu of Borno, His Eminence Abubakar Umar Ibn Garbai, the traditional ruler described as “madness,” the gruesome killings and urged his subjects to pray and offer useful information to the security agencies.

He thanked President Buhari for his efforts in returning normalcy to the state.

“Before this administration came, all 27 local councils and the Emirs had migrated to Maiduguri. We had no power from the National Grid, Telephone services were discontinued and the airport was closed,” he said, commending the president for changing all that for the better.

A team of high level officials representing the executive and legislative arms of government was in Maiduguri yesterday to deliver a message of condolence and solidarity with the government and people of Borno State following the recent Boko Haram killing of 43 farm workers.

The delegation was led by the Senate president, Ahmed Lawan and the chief of staff, Prof Gambari.

The delegation was also in Zabarmari, Jere local government area where the incident took place.

The local Imam, Alhaji Idris, who responded on behalf of the community said they were touched by the president’s gesture, saying, “we are happy that the president is with us in our moment of grief. Tell him that we are very happy with him.”

Aside the Senate president and chief of staff to the president, the delegation also included the House Majority Whip, Tahir Monguno, the ministers of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammed Musa Bello, Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, Agriculture (State), Mustapha Shehuri and Works and Housing (State), Engineer Abubakar Aliyu.

Others are National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) and the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu.

Govs To Evolve New National Security Order

Governors of the 36 states have evolved new national security order that will ensure safety of lives and property nationwide.

A statement by the head of media affairs of the Nigerian Governors Forum( NGF), Abdulrazaq Bello-Barkindo, said the Forum would be receiving zonal updates on SARS and Internal security at its Wednesday meeting.

The Forum will also revisit the issue of CACOVID palliatives with updates on its current status’ in all the states.

“Three groups will be making presentations, top of which will be a joint effort between the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele and the Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasiru el-Rufai, discussing how to access Pension Funds for Infrastructure Development in the country.

“The resolutions and matters arising from the just concluded 26th NESG summit will also feature at the meeting, just as the last but not the least presentation of the day will dwell on the medium and long term national development agenda by the Core Working Group (CWG) of the Human Capital Development program of Nigeria.

“As usual knotty issues like the Stamp Duty Collection on which a letter has been despatched to the Attorney General of the Federation seeking clarification on whose responsibility it is to collect and who owns the revenue will feature, as well as a response to the Water Resources Minister on the Water Resources Bill that has trended in the last couple of months.

“The regular SFTAS update by Mr Ajogbasile of the NGF and the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State’s Committee update on the activities of the Presidential Task Force will be preceded by an update on a meeting with ASUU and Conference of Legislators of Nigeria COSLAN.”

Senate Cancels Events Over Borno Killings

The Senate yesterday cancelled planned activities for Monday both in the parliament building and outside, over the gruesome killing of farmers by Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday in Borno State.

This is even as the minority caucus of the upper legislative chamber also challenged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to stop issuing “tepid statements” on the killings of Nigerians but rather act decisively to tame the menace.

For one week, members of the Senate Press Corps were served with an invite to an event to honour the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, with an ‘HeForShe Award of Excellence’ by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

Until yesterday morning when the media adviser to Lawan, Ola Awoniyi, sent WhatsApp messages to the same reporters, announcing the cancellation of the event, the occasion was billed for the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja.

“Just to inform you that the scheduled event at the NAF Conference Centre has been put off,” Awoniyi wrote in a text message to our reporter.

Hours later, the media aide to the Senate President announced through a press statement that his principal, Lawan, was leading a federal government delegation to Borno State to commiserate with the State government and people over the killing of the rice farmers.

Also, the Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) cancelled its scheduled budget defense/appraisal engagement with the FCT Minister, Mohammad Bello, earlier slated for 2pm yesterday at Room 301, Senate new building wing of the National Assembly complex.

Apparently, the decision was taken by the committee chairman, Senator Abubakar Kyari, who is incidentally from Borno State to mourn the victims of the killing.

Meanwhile, the Senate Minority Caucus has expressed sadness over the gruesome killing of the Borno farmers.

In a statement by the Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, signed by his media adviser, Uchenna Awom, in Abuja yesterday, the caucus said it was saddening that the harvest season has now been turned to mourning season.

Abaribe said, “We are horrified that our people, particularly the farmers who are toiling tirelessly to sustain the nation’s food security, have always become the target of the insurgents.

“This is so horrendous and mind wrenching and of course the unmindful slaughter of our people in such dastardly manner is becoming way too many. It’s embarrassing to the country and calls to question the government’s strategy and capacity to tame the rising wave of insurgency and banditry ravaging a large swath of our dear nation, particularly in the Northern region”.