By Jonathan Nda–Isaiah,

Security has undoubtedly been on the front burner of concerns among Nigerians in recent weeks as bandits continue to unleash terror. Nigerians wake up daily to news of kidnapping of school children and passengers along the roads while insurgents continue to wreck havoc in the North East. Travelling by road to any part of the country is regarded as suicide mission as chances of reaching the destination are slim.

To redirect the fight against insecurity, President Muhammadu Buhari recently appointed new service chiefs with a charge to end the menace. However, insecurity is yet abate in most parts of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, Buhari presided over the quarterly security council meeting where he read the riot act to bandits and insurgents.

First, he banned mining activities in Zamfara State while declaring the state a no-fly zone.

National Security adviser (NSA) Babagana Munguno disclosed the president’s directives to State House correspondents after the meeting.

He also said non-state actors causing havoc in the country had been placed on surveillance by intelligence agencies.

The NSA further said while the federal government was not averse to the application of non-kinetic means to resolve this problem, the federal government would not hesitate to apply to the fullest, kinetic means to restore normalcy in the country.

According to him, no country will tolerate a group of non-state actors.

Also during the week, the president took it a notch higher by ordering security agencies to shoot anyone carrying AK-47 rifle.

The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, who hinted on the presidential directive in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, said Buhari ordered a clampdown on bandits who refused to surrender.

Asked on efforts being made to weed out bandits in the North, the presidential spokesman declared that the federal government had opted for lethal force.

Suffice it to say, the president has made security his number one priority. On Thursday, he directed the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to improve surveillance and control around the nation’s borders, and ensure that criminal elements don’t find Nigeria a safe haven to perpetrate criminality.

President Buhari, in his speech at the virtual commissioning of the NIS Technology Building, also instructed all security agencies to raise their performances in protecting lives and property.

Indeed, it is generally believed that the country’s porous borders is one major reason for the rise in insecurity in the country. Most of the borders are not manned and in most cases security officials at the borders for a fee collide with smugglers to bring weapons into the country.

The president capped off the week by decorating the new service chiefs with their new ranks.

They include Major General Lucky Irabor as Chief of Defence Staff who was decorated as a full General; Major General Ibrahim Attahiru as Chief of Army Staff who was decorated as Lieutenant General; the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo decorated as Vice Admiral; while the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amoa, was decorated as Air Marshal.

It is therefore hoped that with the new charge to the security chiefs, in a few weeks, the current insurgency and banditry will be degraded substantially.