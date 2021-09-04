As the All Progressives Congress (APC) holds its local government congresses today, indications have emerged that the exercise might not be smooth across the country.

Although most states have retained the consensus model in determining how the winners would emerge, fears of parallel congresses loom in states where internal crises are yet to be resolved.

Checks by LEADERSHIP Weekend showed that Delta, Rivers, Enugu and Osun that witnessed frictions during the ward congresses might follow the same pattern.

The ward congresses held in July had widened the rift in some state chapters of the party.

The chairman of the APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni, who doubles as Yobe State governor, has urged party members to conduct themselves peacefully during the local government congresses.

Buni, who described the exercise as a family affair that should be executed without rancour in the interest of the party, added that the party leadership had substantially complied with the dictates of the party’s constitution to promote internal democracy for the success of the congresses.

The chairman, in a statement signed by his director-general of press and media, Mamman Mohammed, also urged officials handing the local government congresses to be just and fair to all aspirants.

He also advised the aspirants to respect the rules of the game and embrace the spirit of sportsmanship in the outcome.

“We should all abide by the rules governing the election to remain a role model to other political parties,” he said.

Buni, who assured that all anomalies that were employed to manipulate the election results would be addressed, called on aggrieved members to channel their complaints through the constituted channels to seek redress.

Meanwhile, reports received from our correspondents revealed varying preparations for the congresses.

Niger

In Niger State, party stakeholders in all the 25 local governments opted for a consensus arrangement in conducting the exercise.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that they opted for consensus to avoid friction.

It was learnt that stakeholders in some local government areas like Paiikoro, Chachanga and Gurara had initially opposed consensus but they were later convinced to come to terms with the leaders of the party.

Chairman of the party’s caretaker committee in the state, Alhaji Saidu Kalgo, said the arrangement was going on smoothly and assured that the exercise would be hitch-free.

Also, the special adviser, political and strategy, Alhaji Mohammed Nma Kolo, said all stakeholders had recognised party supremacy.

Akwa Ibom

APC state publicity secretary in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Nkereuwem Enyongekere, said all preparations had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free congress.

According to him, security agencies have been instructed to forestall any breakdown of law and order during the exercise.

Unlike what characterised the ward congress which widened the rift between loyalists of the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswiil Akpabio, and the National Caretaker secretary, James John Akpanudoedehe where some aggrieved members of the party embarked on protest, Enyongekere said the local government chapter congress would be devoid of such confrontation.

He said the poll would be highly transparent as the exercise would be conducted based on Option A4.

He therefore enjoined delegates to imbibe decorum and follow due process in their actions during the exercise.

Kwara

The state chairman of the APC in Kwara State, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari, said the party is ready for the congress. Speaking in Ilorin during the inauguration of the 193 ward chairmen,

Samari said the national officials that would supervise the exercise had arrived in the state.

He rolled out the list of the party members that will participate in the exercise, urging the delegates and all members to conduct themselves in an orderly manner during the congress.

The chairman disclosed that all petitions that emanated from the outcome of the last ward congress in the state had been treated.

Ebonyi

Ahead of congress in the 13 councils in Ebonyi State, stakeholders of the party yesterday met at the Christian Ecumenical Center Abakaliki, to harmonise the lists and resolve any contending issues.

The meeting had in attendance most stakeholders of the party. The stakeholders in attendance included a former governor, Chief Martin Elechi and chairman of Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC), Chief Elias Mbam, Senator Anthony Agbo among others.

The meeting was presided over by Governor David Umahi who called out the names of the candidates for the congress who were adopted by the stakeholders of each local government.

Rivers

The rift within the APC in Rivers State came to the fore ahead of today’s congress.

Spokesman of APC in the state, Hon. Ogbonna Nwuke, told LEADERSHIP Weekend that the party was ready for the congress.

Nwuke said: “We are prepared for the congress tomorrow (today). There is nothing preventing us from going ahead with the congress.” Nwuke belongs to the camp loyal to minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

But the faction loyal to Senator Magnus Ngei Abe declared that its members would not participate in the congress.

One of the leaders of the faction, Hon. Innocent Ajaelu, told LEADERSHIP Weekend that members of their faction were denied forms.

Ajaelu said: “We are not participating in the exercise. We were denied forms; so, we will not participate.”

Nasarawa

The secretary of the party in Nasarawa State, Hon Aliyu Bello, told LEADERSHIP Weekend that they stood by the consensus arrangements as agreed during a stakeholders meeting.

“The consensus arrangement is still at work, we used it during ward congresses, it worked, again we are using it for local government and state congresses, because we realised it is the best option” he said.

Delta

The congress will hold today in Delta State, Hon Matthew Onegara, the chairman, local government congress committee assured yesterday.

He said the party was aware of the court ruling which he stated only barred the state chairman of the party, Prophet Jones Erue from conducting the congress, not the party officials from the national headquarters.

While saying the party was law abiding, he appealed to all members to help them to achieve their goal of conducting a free and fair congress and assured of following the guidelines to the letter.

He promised that the committee would visit all the LGAs to distribute the election materials this morning.

This development countered the earlier impression that the court had restrained the party from going ahead with the congress in the state.

Sylvester lmonima, Publicity Secretary, Caretaker Committee, had said the preparation for the congress is in top gear despite attempt to use court injunction to stop it.

While chatting with LEADERSHIP Weekend he said the party was not aware of any order of court restraining it or its leadership from performing its constructional duties.

Abia

Chairman of the APC Local Government Congress Committee for Abia State, Hon Israel Goli, said the committee was ready for the exercise scheduled for today.

Addressing newsmen yesterday at the party’s secretariat in Umuahia, he said the committee had met with stakeholders of the party and assured them that it would be free, fair, and transparent.

Reacting to the reported inauguration of a ward executive committee of a faction of the party in the state by the chairman, Hon Donatus Nwankpa, Goli noted: “APC is not factionalized in Abia State. Moreover, any such exercise is null and void.”

He added, “Any list not signed by me as the chairman of the Ward Congress Committee for the state and the secretary is unacceptable. Of course I know the list we submitted, which we have a copy of.”

Nwankpa had on Thursday, represented by the acting deputy chairman, Hon Ogunka Adiele sworn in the committee for the 184 wards in the state, after the legal adviser, Barr Onuoha Nwokoma had administered the oath of office on them.

Oyo

In Oyo State, party leaders have agreed on a consensus arrangement, LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered.

A chieftain of the party who pleaded for anonymity told LEADERSHIP Weekend that APC leaders in their various local governments had met and reached consensus on the sharing formula to avoid unnecessary grievances among them.

The party leader who noted that the congress would take place across the state said the executive members list had been prepared.

Osun

While the APC in Osun State is warming up for the emergence of local government executive officers through consensus, the splinter group of the party under the aegis of The Osun Progressives (TOP) are also warming up for voting.

The State Executive Committee of the party has not disclosed the mode of the congress as of the time of filing this report but some federal constituencies have declared that the local government executive committee has emerged by consensus.

A statement by the chairman of TOP, a caucus loyal to the Interior minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Rev. Adelowo Adebiyi has dismissed the consensus arrangement and enjoined party members to come out and cast their votes for candidates of their choice.

Adebiyi who noted that the Osun progressives have fulfilled all righteousness to qualify its members to participate in tomorrow’s local government congress, said he was convinced that all the candidates of TOP will emerge victorious in the exercise.

A stakeholders’ meeting was being awaited at the party secretariat in Osogbo at the time of filing this report.

Imo

In Imo State, the chairman of the APC, Barr. Marcelinus Nlemigbo, told LEADERSHIP Weekend that the party was set to conduct a hitch-free congress and revealed that the stakeholders had met and decided to harmonise the list so as to give everyone a sense of belonging. The dispatch of sensitive materials began yesterday.

The director general, New Media of Imo APC Caretaker team, Cajethan Duke, told LEADERSHIP Weekend; “Everything is set, we are dispatching sensitive materials to the 27 local government areas, while ad-hoc staff have all received their schedule of duties. Without any doubt, I can assure you that the party is set to elect her LG party officials in the state.”

This is even as activities are in top gear at the Okigwe road state secretariat of the party as loyalists throng in to know of any updates.

Jigawa

APC leaders in Jigawa State also adopted consensus for the local government congress.

Addressing stakeholders at the party headquarters in Dutse, the secretary, organising committee sent from the party national headquarters, Alhj Haruna Muhamed, said the party leadership in Abuja was happy with the arrangement they found on the ground for the conduct of the congress.

He said according to the party constitution the congress and election of the executives could be done through voting or consensus while those who are eligible to vote are clearly stated by the constitution.

The chairman, local organising committee, Hon Lawan Yunusa Danzom, said the party stakeholders had already chosen the executives through consensus to avoid any rancor.

He said the congress would affirm all those elected through consensus in accordance with the party’s constitution.

Plateau

All is set for a peaceful conduct of the congress in Plateau State.

Speaking to our correspondent on the level of preparedness, secretary of APC in the state, Barr Bashir Sati, said the arrangement on ground would ensure peaceful and transparent exercise, noting that they had worked assiduously to ensure a hitch free congress.

Sati denied the rumour that the APC was factionalised.

“I cannot say there is a faction in the party. Recently the APC stakeholders passed a vote of confidence on Governor Lalong. I appeal to APC supporters to remain calm and conduct themselves in a peaceful manner for unsuccessful congress,” he said.

Enugu

Strong indications have emerged that the Enugu State chapter of the APC may conduct parallel local government congresses.

Sources from the quarters of the caretaker committee chairman of the party recognised by the national leadership of the party, Dr Ben Nwoye told our correspondent on condition of anonymity that they were ready for the congress.

But it was gathered that some aggrieved members of the party led by one Chikwado Chukwunta may conduct a parallel congress.

It was also learnt that despite the directive to Nwoye to inaugurate members of the ward executives, those loyal to Chukwunta have allegedly inaugurated those they claimed emerged victorious during the last ward congresses.

At the time of filing this report, stakeholders were yet to be briefed on the congress as our correspondent who visited the state office met nobody.

Efforts to get confirmation from the two camps proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.

Cross-River

Party stakeholders in Cross River State said the congress would be conducted without any rancour or acrimony as everyone in the party has been speaking in one voice.

State publicity secretary of the APC, Prince Bassey Ita, said, “I am speaking the minds of our party stakeholders in the congress tomorrow (today) as directed by the national leadership of our great party.

“The exercise is going to hold without any fear of manipulation of any form. This is a party thing; it’s in-house stuff. We are going to do the congress in peace. This is what the party stands for.”